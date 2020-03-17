Best DC Takeout Dishes, And Other Ways to Support the Service Industry

Dining out has taken an indefinite hiatus in DC, as the city does its part to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Most restaurants have pivoted to takeout and delivery options, so enjoying a restaurant meal (and supporting the local economy) is still within reach. Of course, there are still options to buy gift cards to use later, purchase merch online, or even write a Google review of your favorite restaurants during the shutdown.
As for takeout and delivery, there are options out there for all budgets -- from fast-casual pizza to Michelin-starred Italian cooking and twists on Chinese takeout favorites. Even local beer and spirits can be ordered to your doorstep. Here are some of our favorite DC-area businesses offering delivery, along with menu picks to help with ordering.
Fried rice with Sichuan hot smoked blue catfish from Chiko
Chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno take Asian takeout to another level with their creative Chinese and Korean mashups at Chiko. Swap the traditional bowl of fried rice with this version amped up with Sichuan hot smoked blue catfish. The cumin lamb stir fry is another popular plate, along with the “orange-ish” chicken and the vegetarian stir-fried chewy rice cakes. Delivery is currently free from Caviar with the code “HIAGAIN30.”
Cost: $14, order from Caviar
Civic Vodka from Republic Restoratives
If home life has you searching for a stiff drink, look toward local distillers Republic Restoratives for backup. The woman-owned business is offering same-day delivery (capacity and supplies permitting) on its lineup of spirits. The company’s flagship Civic Vodka can mix with just about anything, and all orders come with a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Cost: $29 for a 750 ml bottle, $35 for a liter, order online
Whole spicy coconut chicken from Coconut Club
Invite some tropical vibes to your home this weekend courtesy of Chef Adam Greenberg. He has announced a special Friday, Saturday, and Sunday menu from his Union Market neighborhood restaurant. Couples and families can share a whole spicy coconut or herb and garlic chicken and make a meal with an order or Spam or vegetable fried rice, matzah ball soup, creamy mashed potatoes and more. Expect some bonus cookies for orders over $100.
Cost: $30, order from hi@coconutclub.com or 202-544-5500
Eggplant Parm from Cucina Al Volo
Carb up with a full Tuscan feast for two curated by the experts at Cucina Al Volo. The food here is casual and filling, especially when it involves three courses. Starters include a choice of ribollita soup or caprese salad. There are both meat-based and vegetarian choices when it comes to the mains, and the eggplant Parmesan is an especially easy recommendation. Round out the feast with a portion of tiramisu or strawberry panna cotta. Same-day delivery is available for orders placed before 2pm.
Cost: $25 per person for three courses and $10 for delivery, order online
A sixer (or two) from Denizens Brewing Company
Maryland craft beer is on the move, thanks to the Denizens Beermobile. Residents in proximity to the brewery’s Silver Spring (20910) and Riverdale (20737) locations can sign up for delivery with a minimum purchase of $20. The brewery hopes to expand distribution in the near future. Picks include six-packs of Animal Hazy IPA, PGC Premium Lager, Lowest Lord ESB, and more. The list also includes a few exclusive bottles.
Cost: $8.99 and up, minimum $20, order online
Dinner and wine for two from Masseria
Michelin-starred Italian cuisine can now come straight to your dining room. Nicholas Stefanelli quickly developed Masseria a Casa, a fresh delivered Italian meal that will rotate by day. The current lineup includes a whole branzino on Friday and a meat-heavy ragu on Sunday. A standard and vintage wine bottle pairing is available as well.
Cost: $85 without wine; $135 to $225 with a bottle, order online
Meat or veggie lasagna from Mikko
Mikko is pivoting from its Nordic roots to offer hearty, comforting meals that can be scaled for families or group houses. Beef or vegetable lasagna is always crowd pleasing, as is the chicken or vegetable curry. Meals will keep fresh for up to seven days and can be frozen and reheated. A 24-hour notice is required with a minimum of five portions per order.
Cost: $4.50 to $5.50 per person, order at catering@chefmikko.com; delivery fee of $15 applies
Stuffed rainbow trout with braised chard from Nina May
Nina May has made its name in Shaw providing mid-Atlantic cooking sourced from within 150 miles of the restaurant whenever possible. One of the standouts is its rainbow trout stuffed with braised chard and served with cornmeal polenta, pickled celery root, and smoked trout. The dish is one of several being prepared for neighborhood delivery. Remember to add in some side dishes -- perhaps some Hasselback sweet potatoes with smoked feta. Morning and lunch service is on as well, with pastries, sandwiches, and entrees on offer.
Cost: $34, call the restaurant at 202-518-3609 to order
Fresh clam pizza from Tonari
Pizza is at the top of the delivery food chain, but it can be so much more than a basic mass market pie. Try a new direction with a Japanese-style pan pizza from Tonari, the wafu Italian restaurant from the Daikaya restaurant group. The clam pizza features fragrant garlic and oregano -- along with Pecorino Romano and brick cheese, wakame, miso, and olive oil. Reheat instructions are included with all orders to help home chefs recreate the restaurant experience (tip: forget the fork and knife). While you’re at it, browse the selection of Japanese pasta, like a luscious and buttery uni with bigoli.
Cost: $16, order through Uber Eats
Buttermilk fried chicken from Shilling Canning Company
Yards residents can take advantage of free delivery from Shilling Canning Company and its seasonal cooking. The abbreviated menu includes a buttermilk fried chicken served with a Southern-style hoe cake, hot honey, braised greens, and maple syrup. Add on some grits and a slice of pumpkin cake and call it a successful dinner.
Cost: $30, call the restaurant at 202-554-7474 to order
The New G from &pizza
The customizable pies at &pizza are ideal for something affordable and quick. There have been some menu changes recently, including swapping out the standard OG pizza with the New G, topped with traditional marinara, bazil, mozzarella, and special sauce. Customers are always encouraged to mix and match to their tastes. The restaurant is currently offering two-for-one pizzas on app orders as well as providing complimentary orders to hospital workers -- and offering its own employees sick leave, unity pay, and free pizza for at least 30 days.
Cost: $10.25, order through the &pizza website or app
