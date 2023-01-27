Where to Get Late Night Food in Washington DC

Whether you spend the night drinking away at one of DC’s best bars or need some post-shift fuel, the late-night munchies strike us all. But it can be tough to know where to go when hunger hits. The number of DC restaurants open late seems to be decreasing by the day and options are even slimmer for 24-hour service. Luckily, there are still some after-hours eateries left so you can feast on tacos, empanadas, or a classic slice of pizza no matter what time it is—and we have them all right here.