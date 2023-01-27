Where to Get Late Night Food in Washington DC
Greasy pizza, Chinese food, and hefty halfsmokes for all your midnight snacking needs.
Whether you spend the night drinking away at one of DC’s best bars or need some post-shift fuel, the late-night munchies strike us all. But it can be tough to know where to go when hunger hits. The number of DC restaurants open late seems to be decreasing by the day and options are even slimmer for 24-hour service. Luckily, there are still some after-hours eateries left so you can feast on tacos, empanadas, or a classic slice of pizza no matter what time it is—and we have them all right here.
Ben's Chili Bowl
Got a hankering for DC’s iconic halfsmoke? The good news is that Ben’s Chili Bowl stays open extra late on weekends, until 4 am on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s a sure bet for something greasy after a few too many at the bars and nightclubs on U Street. But don’t expect this place to go too late on weeknights—the shop closes promptly at 9 pm most other days of the week.
Copycat Co.
Whether you want to sip top-notch cocktails all night or chow down on dumplings and dan dan noodles, you can do it until the wee hours of the morning at this critically acclaimed bar on H Street. The kitchen at Copycat Co. stays open late until midnight, meanwhile, the bar stays open even later until 2 am on weeknights and 3 am on weekends.
The Diner
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The Diner highlights its importance by offering the meal any time of day. This gussied-up diner stays open around the clock from Thursday to Sunday, so you can get buttermilk pancakes, omelets, and fried chicken and French toast whether it's 4 am or noon. Things get especially buzzy late at night, thanks to happy hour that runs Thursday to Sunday from 10 pm to 1 am.
Julia's Empanadas
With three locations in DC (Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, and Brightwood) Julia’s Empanadas makes it easy to tackle late-night hunger with a pocketful of savory delights. From Argentine-style varieties to Bolivian salteñas, there are several types of empanadas to sample on this menu. Best of all, the Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan locations serve until 3 am on Fridays and Saturdays.
New Big Wong
For spreads of Cantonese fare until 3 am, head to New Big Wong. Folks flock to this eatery because nothing is as comforting as congee, stir-fried noodles, and crispy egg rolls at the end of the night. The restaurant’s enormous tables come adorned with a Lazy Susan to help you navigate the hundreds of menu items all designed to be shared.
Surfside
This taco stand sits around bars that stay open extra late, so it only makes sense there’s a place where you can score burritos, nachos, and tacos at any time. This pickup window draws especially long lines over the weekend, but the Dupont Circle location is open 24/7 for those mid-week cravings as well. If you’re really hungry, order the nacho box ($39) which comes with your choice of ground beef or chicken tinga on top of tortilla chips with frijoles, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso, and jalapeños. If you’re turning in a bit earlier, the Tenleytown full-service restaurant is open daily until 1 am and the outpost at The Wharf is open until 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays.
TallBoy
Tallboy is one of those quintessential bars offering community alongside affordable drinks and delicious bar fare, including smoked wings and tacos. The kitchen here stays open as long as the bartenders are slinging drinks. On Fridays and Saturdays that means until 3 am, while Thursdays run until 2 am and other weekdays and Sundays you can get food until midnight.
Wiseguy Pizza
The best option for late night pizza is Wiseguy, a New York-style slice joint also known for its garlic knots and chicken rolls. The Chinatown location has the most flexible hours for eating at any time of day, as it’s open until 2 am Sunday to Wednesday, 3 am on Thursday, and 5 am on Friday and Saturday.
Wisemiller's Grocery & Deli
Thanks to its location near the Georgetown University campus, this late-night spot is regularly adorned with a line of students no matter the hour. Alongside the student regulars, this eatery is a neighborhood favorite because the grocery store and flat-top grill churns out Chicken Madness sandwiches and other hoagie-style subs until 11:30 pm every day.