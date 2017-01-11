Chefs & Bartenders Tell Us About Their Favorite Mid-Atlantic Food & Drink Road Trips

Enjoy local wine at a beautiful vineyard in Manassas, VA

"My parents live in the Manassas, VA area, so I often do trips out there to see them. This is my favorite trajectory: I start by eating at Katerina’s Greek American Cuisine, where the chef's traditional Avgolemono soup is perfectly zesty and comforting... it's the dish I go there for, although they often have specials, and whenever octopus is involved, you know it's going to be good. Pop by The Winery at La Grange any day for local wine and occasional live music -- the landscape is beautiful, and the base is a historic house that I’ve wandered through many times. My absolute favorite place to visit is Pearmund Cellars: I come here with a blanket and a well-stocked picnic basket, drink wine with my family, and watch my three little nieces ramble around the vines. I recommend the cab franc or petit manseng -- buy the bottle because you will finish it, nap in the grass, and wonder why you don't own a vineyard. Before you leave, stop into the Red Truck Bakery, which is housed in an old 1921 Esso service station! I come here for a slice of pie and cup of coffee, which prepares me for my drive back to Baltimore." -- Lane Harlan, Owner, Clavel and W.C. Harlan