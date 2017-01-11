DC's 12 Best Neighborhoods for Eating, Ranked

This year, DC is finally beginning to shake its reputation as a stodgy city full of nothing other than out-of-the-box steakhouses and grand monuments. At its core, the city is a patchwork of neighborhoods, each with a different vibe, and many home to outstanding bars and restaurants.The neighborhoods on this list were selected based on their concentration of varied, creative, and high-quality food destinations -- places where you can walk down the block and be spoiled for choice.

And yes, even in popular neighborhoods excluded from this list (our apologies to places like Petworth and Navy Yard), there are a couple of worthwhile spots to grab a drink or a meal. We just chose outstanding environs to find a meal, whether it's the packed dining rooms of Shaw or gems in the alleys of Georgetown.