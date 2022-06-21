The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in DC

Elegant raw bars chock-full of fresh oysters are ubiquitous in this town; the city’s proximity to the Chesapeake Bay provides us with some of the richest, most buttery oysters on the East Coast. But feasting on these local treats can get expensive—especially these days—and some places charge anywhere from $2 to more than $4 a pop. That doesn't sound too bad, until you remember that you're, you know, ordering them by the dozen.

Luckily, some of DC's finest oysters get seriously discounted alongside drinks at happy hour—you just have to know where to look. So we rounded up the very best happy hour deals on oysters in several neighborhoods around DC, so you can get local and regional bivalves even after payday.