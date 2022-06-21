The Best Oyster Happy Hour Deals in DC
Get discounted drinks and local bivalves at these spots around DC.
Elegant raw bars chock-full of fresh oysters are ubiquitous in this town; the city’s proximity to the Chesapeake Bay provides us with some of the richest, most buttery oysters on the East Coast. But feasting on these local treats can get expensive—especially these days—and some places charge anywhere from $2 to more than $4 a pop. That doesn't sound too bad, until you remember that you're, you know, ordering them by the dozen.
Luckily, some of DC's finest oysters get seriously discounted alongside drinks at happy hour—you just have to know where to look. So we rounded up the very best happy hour deals on oysters in several neighborhoods around DC, so you can get local and regional bivalves even after payday.
A nautical theme runs throughout this Silver Spring eatery, known for its bowls of New England clam chowder and Maine lobster rolls. Oysters on the half shell are reduced to $2 each during happy hour with a minimum order of six. Selected cocktails are $8 and there’s cheap beer, too. The special runs Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 6 pm, excluding holidays.
Boundary Stone Public House
A chilled tray of freshly-shucked oysters is a great way to complement chef David Bacot’s menu of comforting pub fare. They’re just $1.50 each during happy hour, which is offered Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 pm. Pair them with a local beer for $5 or a draft Manhattan or old fashioned for a cool $6.
Brine
Although it’s been open since summer 2020, Brine still feels like a newcomer along the H Street corridor. Its raw bar stocks oysters from up and down the East Coast, each with a different flavor profile. They’re all $1 off during happy hour, which runs Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 pm and also features hot oyster preparations as well as good discounts on beer and wine.
Central Michel Richard
Washingtonians have been devouring Central’s modern-meets-classic French fare for more than a decade. The bistro got a refresh in fall 2021, including happy hour-only oysters on the half shell for $18 a half or $36 for a full dozen. The prices aren’t the lowest in the city, but the $9 cocktails and quality wines by the glass—not to mention the upscale atmosphere and service—certainly up the value. Specials run Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.
The Grill
This flashy Wharf restaurant emphasizes wood-fired American cooking. That influence carries over to the oysters, where you can choose a smoky tomato cocktail sauce or a refreshing cucumber and Champagne mignonette to top your raw oysters on the half shell. Oysters are $2 each on weekdays, including Fridays, from 3 to 6 pm.
Hank's Oyster Bar
Hanks’ Capitol Hill location closed back in 2020, but this casual go-to for briny bivalves still serves three neighborhoods around the city, including at a new address in Old Town Alexandria. Oysters on the half shell are $1.50 a pop during happy hour, which runs from 4 to 6 pm Tuesday through Friday at the bar only (the deals start at 3 pm down at The Wharf). Beer, wine and rail drinks run $5 to $8.
King Street Oyster Bar
Happy hour oyster prices here are among the best deals in DC at just $1 each and with a low minimum of three per order. Other highlights at this NoMa newcomer include $2 off draft beers and additional $7 drinks and snacks.
Mussel Bar & Grille
Don’t let the name fool you—there’s more than just mussels being served at Robert Weidmaier’s Belgian-inspired kitchen. Score fresh oysters for $1.50 (minimum order of six) during the daily happy hour that spans 3 to 7 pm, at the bar only.
Old Ebbitt Grill
Old Ebbitt Grill is a huge tourist draw thanks to its status as the oldest restaurant in the city. That doesn’t mean locals should ignore it—especially when it comes to fresh oysters and a cold beer. The iconic back bar is a great place to hang out during happy hour, when oysters are $12 for six and $24 for a dozen. There are plenty to choose from, along with other specials from the raw bar. But the best part is that the deal runs seven days a week from 3 to 5 pm and then again late-night from 11 pm to 1 am.
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
It’ll take some jockeying to snag a happy hour barstool at this popular seafood spot, but the reward is well worth it: half-priced local oysters (currently priced at $1.40) by the dozen along with $5 draft beer, $6 wines, and and $8 martinis and old fashioneds. The deal is available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 pm.