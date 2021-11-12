9 Shops and Bakeries with the Best Pies in DC

While the crisp autumn breeze and changing colors of the leaves may give us an unusually strong desire to dive face-first into a pile of baked goods, let’s be honest—pie is always on the menu. Whether it’s the tart creaminess of key lime that draws your attention, the warm spices of pumpkin, the crunchy sweetness of pecan, or the classic reliability of the good ole American apple pie that draws your fancy, it’s hard to go wrong with our nation’s favorite dessert. And as luck would have it, our nation’s capital is a prime place to pick up some of the best pies around.

Whereas some of our favorite picks are rolling out the pie crusts all year long, some others bake up their seasonal treats exclusively during the holiday season. But whether you’re craving pie all the time or just when the last couple months of the year come around, read on for some of the most delectable treats that you can find in the DMV.