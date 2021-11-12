9 Shops and Bakeries with the Best Pies in DC
Get ready for the holidays with DC’s best slices.
While the crisp autumn breeze and changing colors of the leaves may give us an unusually strong desire to dive face-first into a pile of baked goods, let’s be honest—pie is always on the menu. Whether it’s the tart creaminess of key lime that draws your attention, the warm spices of pumpkin, the crunchy sweetness of pecan, or the classic reliability of the good ole American apple pie that draws your fancy, it’s hard to go wrong with our nation’s favorite dessert. And as luck would have it, our nation’s capital is a prime place to pick up some of the best pies around.
Whereas some of our favorite picks are rolling out the pie crusts all year long, some others bake up their seasonal treats exclusively during the holiday season. But whether you’re craving pie all the time or just when the last couple months of the year come around, read on for some of the most delectable treats that you can find in the DMV.
Acme Pie Company
Acme Pie Co. prides itself on making each and every element from scratch and it’s trusted by restaurants around the DMV to provide delectable baked goods. Pies are available by the slice, in a seven-inch mini size, or a 10-inch regular size. The Scottish Apple with Whiskey Raisins is truly to die for (and some options are vegan as well, including the apple pie).
Baked & Wired
If you’re willing to wait in line, there are few places offering better pies throughout the year than Baked and Wired. This cult-favorite bakery, known best for its cakecups, also makes a mean pie, and in several delicious flavors. A few favorites include blueberry, peach ginger, and chocolate oat caramel.
Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery
For a southern—specifically Louisianan—take on pie, check out Bayou Bakery, where pies are offered with a bit of a twist. For the holidays, this always-popular bakery (otherwise well-known for its beignets) offers some down south classics, including sweet potato pie spiced with nutmeg and pecan pie that might just become your new favorite.
Bread Furst
This well-known bakery makes a mean loaf, but its desserts—and especially pies—are also worth writing home about. Pies come in two sizes: The small serves one to two people, whereas the large serves up to 10, and flavors include peach (made with Virginia peaches), apple (made with Maryland apples), and s’mores.
Call Your Mother
If you’re looking for something more creative than your standard fruit or pumpkin pies for the holidays, head over to Call Your Mother where creative flavors reign supreme. The s’mores pie is a delicious chocolate pie with graham cracker crust and a toasted marshmallow top, and the shop’s take on a standard pumpkin pie introduces a cheesecake swirl.
Little Red Fox
At Little Red Fox, you can order delectable, buttery pie whole or just get a single slice. Of course, we’d recommend going for the entire thing, especially with flavors like double-crusted apple, bourbon pecan, and pumpkin.
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
At Mah-Ze-Dahr, you can indulge in sweet offerings like the apple crumble pie, which pairs granny smith apples with autumn spices and a crumble topping that is sure to bring out the best of the season. The award-winning, NYC-born bakery has pies throughout the year, but flavors are constantly rotating to reflect the latest of the season.
Pie Shop DC
Part concert venue, part bakery, the simply named Pie Shop is one of the most unique concepts in town. The shop supplies a large selection of savory pies, quiches, and sweet pies that are available by the slice or as a whole order. And if you opt to stay in the shop, check out the lineup of shows and you can feast on slices while watching local music performances on stage.
Pie Sisters
Whether you’re looking for sweet, savory, or something in between, Pie Sisters has all your pie needs covered. Dozens of flavors are all equally delightful and are available based on seasonal ingredients. On the savory side, the pulled pork barbecue pie is a standout, and the scrumptious key lime pie is a sweet favorite.