Where to Find DC’s Best Ramen This Winter

Chicken ramen is the star of the menu at Bantam King, which is housed in a renovated Burger King that still has plenty of nods to the original design, like fast-food booths and cafeteria trays on the walls. There are several possible combinations of broths and flavors centered around the cloudy paitan stock. It’s hard to pass up the kick of the spicy miso ramen or the delicate flavors of the shoyu Chintan broth. Bowls come with the option to add on items like a seasoned egg, corn, or extra meat. Also, it's basically impossible to ignore the restaurant’s extremely shareable fried chicken platter, which marries fiery Nashville hot chicken with Chinese flavors. It’s great for soaking up Bantam King's very solid Japanese drink list, including sake, beer, and Japanese whiskey (although the ramen does that job pretty solidly on its own).