The Best Bars and Restaurants Near Capital One Arena

With concerts, sporting events, and visits to landmark museums back in full swing, that can only mean one thing: Chinatown and Penn Quarter are bustling with foot traffic again. From concerts and games at Capital One Arena to events at surrounding venues like the National Portrait Gallery and other area museums, it can be tricky to find a bar stool or table when hunger strikes. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a loud sports bar or chain for pre- and post-event eats.

The area seriously has something for everyone—from quick-and-easy fast-casual spots to refined Indian and Peruvian restaurants, there’s even a bar tucked into a somewhat secret courtyard. So whether you’re catching the Washington Wizards sink a buzzer-beater, watching the Capitals score, or enjoying a big-name concert, here are all the places where in-the-know food and drink lovers can score big near Capital One Arena.