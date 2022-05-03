The Absolute Best Restaurants in Georgetown
Ethiopian restaurants, top-notch fine dining options, and, of course, those iconic cupcakes.
Georgetown is a part of Washington, DC that is effortlessly glamorous—from cobblestone streets that Jackie O once strolled to the leafy quads of its namesake university. And whether you’re a tourist visiting the neighborhood for shopping on M Street or a local passing through, chances are you’ll find yourself in Georgetown looking for a bite to eat.
Luckily, it just so happens to be home to one of the most underrated food scenes in The District. You’ve probably already heard about the iconic cupcakes, but there’s so much more to the neighborhood beyond the confections. Georgetown has some of the city’s top Ethiopian restaurants, tasting menu spots that are among the best restaurants in the city, and fast-casual bites to cure your post-shopping hunger, so there’s something for everyone on our list of the best places to eat in Georgetown.
1789
Think of this as a three-in-one-restaurant. First, you’ll find the white-tablecloth namesake for the year Georgetown University was founded. Chef Adam Howard offers a fresh and seasonal American-style menu from Wagyu Beef Tartare to Hay-Roasted Oysters. Meanwhile, next door discover Fitzgerald’s, an elevated bistro with Japanese and Korean influences, like a Peking Duck Burger, Wagyu Short Ribs, and Korean Chicken Wings. And downstairs, you’ll find many Hoyas sipping on suds from pitchers at The Tombs, and it’s also a reliable place for Eggs Benedict brunch on weekends.
Apéro
This cute and charming champagne and caviar bar is the ultimate celebration destination. The menu is guided by sommelier Elli Benchimol, and the vibe inside is dark and moody—it’s meant to be a sanctuary away from the urban hustle and bustle of Georgetown’s nearby M Street. Beyond the vast selection of wines by the glass and bottle, every drink can be paired with caviar or larger format dishes like Vegetable Cassoulet, Seared Trout served with lump crab, and Short Rib Bourguignon.
The Berliner
This converted warehouse space on Water Street is an ideal indoor-outdoor venue with a German beer hall vibe. The comfort food-focused menu hinges on sausage, with six varieties on offer including bratwurst and merguez that are served with your choice of toppings and sauces. The spot also offers schnitzel, homemade pretzels with beer cheese, and much more, but beer is the main draw of this Bavarian-influenced spot. With more than two dozen beers on tap, you’ll find a wide variety of domestic and international beer including several German breweries and some options brewed right in our backyard.
How to book: Via website
Bourbon Steak
When M Street shopping works up a hearty appetite, there’s no better retreat than Bourbon Steak inside the Georgetown Four Seasons Hotel. At this swanky steakhouse, you can choose to dine in the formal fine dining room, grab a drink and a bite in the casual lounge, or venture outside on the patio, which comes outfitted with firepits. You’ll find steakhouse classics like Handcut Duck Fat Fries and Ahi Tuna Tartare, plus chef Robert Curtis offers one of the most extensive selections of steak in The District, including dry-aged, grass-fed, corn-fed, and Japanese wagyu beef.
Brasserie Liberté
Brasserie Liberté is a particularly buzzy spot on Prospect Street that pulls in diners looking for a dining room with style. Whether visiting for brunch or dinner, you’re sure to find classic French dishes like Country Pate, Trout Amandine, and Cassoulet on chef Matthew Cockrell’s menu. But for larger groups, this spot is also a win because it offers an entire menu of dinner tray versions of the most popular menu items that feed five to seven people.
Chaia Tacos
Chaia is on a mission to change the perception of plant-forward fare with savory tacos packed with vegetables. Chaia’s founders, Suzanne Simon and Bettina Stern, crafted tasty and delightful bites that will challenge your palate like Braised Mushroom Tacos and Creamy Kale and Potato Tacos topped with poblano crema—so much so, you’ll never miss the meat.
How to book: Order via website
CUT Above
Most people gravitate toward CUT for celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s dining room, which features a selection of steaks and seasonal Mid-Atlantic dishes from chef Andrew Skala. But this summer you’ll want to visit the roof for a meal at the recently reopened and glam rooftop bar and restaurant, CUT Above. It’s an ideal destination for open-air entertainment, outfitted with plush lounge furniture, the rooftop oasis offers a menu of tamaki sushi and refreshing cocktails like the Up, Up & Away, which pairs vodka with lemon, spiced pear, ginger honey, and aquafaba.
Das Ethiopian Cuisine
DC is a destination for Ethiopian fare, and Georgetown is home to one of the best spots in town. This light, airy dining room serves up classic dishes like Tibs and Doro Wat, and it’s also an excellent option for vegetarian friendly dishes like Inguali Tibs (sauteed mushrooms, onions, with a touch of bell peppers) or Shiro Wat, a stew seasoned with chickpea flour and cooked in a mild sauce.
Lutece
From Sourdough Focaccia to Rabbit Leg and Kaluga Caviar—this nouveau French bistro will make you say “oui” to more. Dishes at Lutèce often feel more like art than food, as chef Matt Conroy puts intricate detail into each dish. With a whole slate of French-inspired fare to choose from, you’ll feel lucky you don’t have to choose because the restaurant has a $75 tasting menu that covers four courses.
How to book: Via website
Reverie
Located down a cobblestone alley with an open kitchen and dimly lit patio, Reverie is designed with special occasions in mind. Award-winning chef Johnny Spero is behind the lauded 14-course tasting menu, which displays local ingredients in playful ways, for $205 per person. The menu is designed to be a reflection of who Spero is—from Maryland crab that represents his Baltimore roots to Spanish Turbot for the time he spent cooking at the Mugaritz kitchen in Basque country.
How to book: Via website
The Sovereign
Follow the trail of candles down an alley to this vibrant Georgetown restaurant serving Belgian dishes that tap into French, German and Dutch fare. That includes a slate of charcuterie and cheese, three types of mussels, Flammkuchen (crispy flatbreads with various toppings), and Rabbit braised in Kriek beer. The draft list here is overwhelming with more than 25 drafts and 350 bottles, so ask your bartender for some help or see if beverage director Greg Engert is in for a top pick. Many beer lovers come here for the harder-to-find Belgian-style ales that are right at home here.