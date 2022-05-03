The Absolute Best Restaurants in Georgetown

Georgetown is a part of Washington, DC that is effortlessly glamorous—from cobblestone streets that Jackie O once strolled to the leafy quads of its namesake university. And whether you’re a tourist visiting the neighborhood for shopping on M Street or a local passing through, chances are you’ll find yourself in Georgetown looking for a bite to eat.

Luckily, it just so happens to be home to one of the most underrated food scenes in The District. You’ve probably already heard about the iconic cupcakes, but there’s so much more to the neighborhood beyond the confections. Georgetown has some of the city’s top Ethiopian restaurants, tasting menu spots that are among the best restaurants in the city, and fast-casual bites to cure your post-shopping hunger, so there’s something for everyone on our list of the best places to eat in Georgetown.