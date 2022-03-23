Where to Eat Near the National Mall

Between the famed cherry blossoms adding color to the area each spring, awe-inspiring monuments, and Smithsonian museums that are completely free to visit, there are plenty of reasons to visit the National Mall for tourists and locals alike.

After a day walking around and sightseeing in our nation’s capital, it’s guaranteed you’ll work up an appetite. Luckily, DC is also a destination for dining, so look beyond the food trucks lining the tourist-covered walkways and you’ll find plenty of great restaurants located along the National Mall and near major attractions—if you know where to find them. From some of the area’s top steakhouses and sushi restaurants to more casual spots to enjoy happy hour, here are the best restaurants near the National Mall.