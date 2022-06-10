Where to Eat and Drink Near Nationals Park

Baseball season is in full swing, and the home team Nationals will be making plenty of appearances in Navy Yard over the next several months. Hot dogs, Curly W pretzels, and ice cold brews are practically a requirement while watching a game at Nationals Park, but the neighborhood around the stadium also offers a tremendous variety of food and drink options, with new openings coming each season. There’s everything from locally brewed beer to acclaimed dining rooms and waterfront seafood waiting to greet hungry and thirsty fans. So when you get tired of the ritualistic ballpark concessions, here are a dozen spots to visit near Nationals Park before or after the first pitch.