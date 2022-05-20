Where to Eat in Old Town Alexandria

Even though it sits less than 30 minutes outside DC, Old Town Alexandria feels a world away from the daily grind of the District. You can stroll through cobblestone alleys admiring the historic architecture, take in views of the sailboat-speckled waterfront, and browse through the abundant adorable boutiques that line this quaint part of town.

There are plenty of reasons to take a day trip over to Alexandria, Virginia, but perhaps the biggest draw is the downright impressive dining scene. Waterfront restaurants with the freshest seafood and old-school taverns abound in this little town, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. So next time you find yourself in this port city, here are the 13 restaurants and eateries you absolutely must visit in Old Town.