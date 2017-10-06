Washington DC's Best Restaurants Right Now

All-Purpose Shaw All-Purpose brought together some pedigreed partners: the teams behind the dynamite Red Hen and neighborhood bar Boundary Stone. Together, they created an Italian-American, red sauce-inspired joint, serving everything from Jersey-style eggplant Parm to house-made tuna mousse. And don't ignore the pizzas: The dough goes through a three-day fermentation process, creating serious flavor and generating a crunchy crust with a chewy inside and crispy bottom.

Bad Saint Columbia Heights The Filipino food wave in DC shows no signs of cresting, thanks mainly to the sustained excellence getting dished out on the regular by Bad Saint. The tiny (and we do mean tiny) restaurant leans super traditional; don't be surprised to see items like kinilaw (the Filipino version of ceviche), tapa (air-dried cured beef) with a runny egg, and ukoy (a fried fritter with sweet potato and whole freshwater shrimp) hit your table. The lines are getting even longer at this no-reservations spot, thanks to last year's Michelin Bib Gourmand award and a spot on Bon Appetit's Hot 10 list.

Pineapple and Pearls Capitol Hill Eagerly anticipated (this place comes courtesy of the owner of Rose’s Luxury, after all); hotly debated (the ticketing system, where you pay $250 all inclusive up front, is a love-it-or-hate-it idea); and long awaited; Aaron Silverman is still nailing it. The restaurant earned rave reviews for its 10-course tasting menus, innovative cocktails, and gorgeous interior design. Plus, Michelin drooled over the whole experience, awarding Pineapple and Pearls a cool two stars. If dropping $500 on dinner for two seems absurd (i.e., "if you’re a normal human"), check out the outstanding coffee, sandwiches, and pastries served during the day.

Rose's Luxury Capitol Hill When you combine a chef with a sterling resume, a Best New Restaurant in America win from Bon Appetit, a Michelin star, and some of the most professional and enjoyable service in DC, you shouldn't be surprised when you end up with a line that starts at 4pm or earlier every... single... day. Chef Aaron Silverman continues to rake in the accolades, combining techniques he learned at McCrady's and Momofuku Noodle Bar with a view of service that's depressingly rare in today's food industry: "Make people happy." That simple ethos means that substitutions are always OK, and diners leave remembering how fun it can be to go out to eat.

Tail Up Goat Adams Morgan "Three veterans of DC’s best restaurant walk into a bar... " No, it’s not the start to a joke -- it’s actually how one of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants got its start. The triumvirate behind Tail Up Goat all gained their street cred at Komi, Johnny Monis’ Mediterranean fine dining destination, before striking out on their own at the neighborhood joint in Adams Morgan. A heavy focus on house-made breads (actually more like open-faced sandwiches, doused with crazy toppings) and pastas keeps the carbs coming, and the gorgeous lamb ribs can satisfy even the pickiest carnivores. Oh, and, the name? In the US Virgin Islands, it's a way to differentiate animals from a distance: "tail up goat; tail down sheep." The more you know.

Bindaas Cleveland Park It’s the moment we were all waiting for: Rasika opened a casual counterpart. Bindaas moved into the former Bardeo space in Cleveland Park, where it churns out a vast menu of vibrant Indian street food. Even if you’re already well-acquainted with Indian cuisine, chances are good that you’ll try something new during your first visit, whether it’s avocado golgappa, goan pork pao, or shrimp uttapam.

Hazel Shaw Neighborhood Restaurant Group jumped on the Shaw bandwagon with the addition of Hazel from Chef Rob Rubba. The place has a downright impressive beer and wine selection, which features nearly impossible-to-find brews, as well as pét-nat and orange wines. On the food front, don’t skip Grandma Hazel’s zucchini bread with foie gras mousse or the steak tartare with tater tots, which is best enjoyed after mashing it together with a wooden spoon, per Chef Rubba’s recommendation. It’s not like the food needs any help, but you can’t refuse Fire Panda, the house-made hot sauce served in adorable bear-shaped squeeze bottles.

minibar by José Andrés Downtown Already legendary, minibar somehow outdid itself. Chef José Andrés has a new jewel in his crown after his extravagant tasting menu experience won two Michelin stars last year. The fantastical experience will still cost you up to $1,200 for two diners if you go all out, but you'll get your money's worth, with all the ooh-ing and ahh-ing over what can only be described as a culinary magic show. If you want a sample of minibar's extravagance without the price tag, you can always have a few drinks at barmini, the adjacent cocktail lab.

Arroz Downtown Mike Isabella is slowly but surely making his way around the globe. His culinary empire was founded on Italian and Greek cuisines, but he's since branched out into Mexican, French, and Japanese fare, and now with his newest venture, he's getting into Spain and Morocco. As the name suggests, arroz, or rice, is a main attraction. Huge pans of creamy and crispy bomba rice are meant for sharing, with elaborate toppings like fried soft-tshell crab or suckling pig. Arroz may be part of the expansive new Marriott Marquis hotel, but the decor in the restaurant is transportive, with striking geometric patterns, pops of blue, shiny gold accents, and booths nestled in wall alcoves that will instantly elevate any date night.

Colada Shop Sterling Cuban cuisine has been tragically underrepresented in DC, but mixology showman Juan Coronado and his team recently changed that. Colada Shop has two locations -- the first in Sterling and the second in the hustle and bustle of the U Street and 14th Street corridors. At either outpost, find flaky pastelitos, stuffed empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, plantain chips, and seriously strong coffee. The craft cocktails here are on point, and their $10 price tag is a welcome change around these parts. Plan to chill for a while at the Sterling location, which has a terrific patio.

Himitsu Petworth Its name means "secret" in Japanese, but the word is out about Himitsu, a 24-seat, no-reservations spot from first-time restaurateurs Carlie Steiner and Kevin Tien. The pair might be new to restaurant ownership, but together they have decades of experience under their belts from working at top establishments like barmini, Pineapple and Pearls, and more. Tien's menu is Japanese-inspired with other Southeast Asian and Latin American influences, and a few of his creations, like the karaage chicken with gochujang glaze, are quickly reaching cult status. Steiner has managed to curate a beverage program that incorporates unusual Spanish products and esoteric wines, but is still approachable for the less adventurous diner.

Kobo Chevy Chase One of the area’s hottest additions is just an eight-seat counter within Sushiko in Chevy Chase. The adventurous mini-restaurant that offers 12- to 15-course vegan and non-vegan kappo tasting menus; the menu changes seasonally, but dining with chefs and brothers Piter and Handry Tjan is like a night at the theater, as they unveil beautiful, unique creations like liquidy spheres of fruit and tofu with seaweed caviar. The vegan menu, served Monday and Wednesday, runs you $130 while the non-vegan is available during the rest of the week for $160, except Sundays, when it’s closed.

Poke Papa Downtown Poke, the marinated raw fish salad from Hawaii, is cropping up on menus everywhere, especially at restaurants dedicated solely to the dish. Poke Papa is one such spot that serves customizable bowls with silky fish and flavorful toppings. For the most authentic experience, go for the ahi tuna and keep your add-ons to a minimum.

La Puerta Verde Ivy City Most Mexican food in DC is all about tacos and guacamole, so it's refreshing when a spot like La Puerta Verde introduces a menu filled with down-home platos like chile relleno, skirt steak with cactus paddle, and grilled whole fish. (Don't worry, there are tacos, too.) Situated inside the recently remodeled Hecht Warehouse in the burgeoning Ivy City, the entire place is designed to look and feel like a Mexican hacienda. Yellow shipping containers break up the industrial space and traditional woven blankets add a pop of color as upholstery.

Sfoglina Van Ness Calling all pasta lovers! The Trabocchis, DC’s star Italian restaurateurs, added a new member to their growing family of dining destinations, and it’s all about the king of carbs. A sfoglina (pronounced sfoal-YEE-nah) is a woman who rolls sheets of pasta by hand with a rolling pin, and so the restaurant’s focus is artfully prepared pasta of all shapes and sizes. The menu playfully asks, “Which Pasta Are You?” to which you should reply, “All of them.” You can’t go wrong, whether you choose a classic like the rigatoni arrabiata or a seasonal special like the beet-stained goat cheese tortelloni with squash blossoms.

Siren Downtown The latest vessel in Chef Robert Wiedmaier’s fleet of restaurants is docked in the Darcy Hotel. To say Siren is luxurious is an understatement -- it’s the sort of place where we imagine Poseidon himself would dine. The menu prominently features seafood, and each item is quite a catch (sorry). It’s one of the few places where you can find Chesapeake eel, a freshwater variety that tastes nothing like its saltwater cousin, while small plates showcase uni in a blue crab custard and big eye tuna with avocado mousse and macadamia nuts. There’s a healthy selection of whole fish and filets, including salt-crusted royal bass and wild king salmon. Live high on the quahog and splurge for the royal osetra caviar or the grand plateau of oysters, littleneck clams, prawns, Maine lobster, and a selection of sashimi.

Voltaggio Brothers Steak House National Harbor Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, Maryland-born brothers and celebrity chefs, have teamed up for the first time at their modern steakhouse concept inside the MGM National Harbor. Laid out like a family home, the restaurant has individual rooms, including a formal dining space, a "family room," a chic bar that looks like a library, and a kitchen where diners can sit in view of all the action. The menu eschews steakhouse scripts with unexpected twists on classics -- the wedge salad is showered with Gorgonzola snow, bigeye tuna replaces beef in steak tartare, steaks are accompanied by unusual sauces like beer-naise and sea bean chimichurri, and the spinach side gets a boost from Cheddar foam. Of course, they pull out all the stops with the steak. Try a cut of gloriously tender American wagyu or a piece of USDA Prime beef dry-aged for 45 days.

Chiko Capitol Hill Two of the city’s favorite slingers of Asian cuisine joined forces in the kitchen, and people are already losing their shit. Chefs Danny Lee (of Mandu) and Scott Drewno (formerly of The Source), along with Drew Kim (of Matchbox Food Group), recently opened ChiKo on Barracks Row, a fast-casual joint, but the food is a far cry from a boring desk lunch. With Korean and Chinese influences, you can order a few dishes a la carte, or make the right choice and sit at the counter to sample the entire menu for $50.

The Salt Line Navy Yard When you’re slurping oyster shooters and eating lobster rolls on the waterfront, you know you’ve reached peak summer. This oyster and ale house from Chef Kyle Bailey channels New England to bring you fresh seafood and a killer beer selection. You can check off all the classics, from clam chowder to Johnny cakes, or branch out with experimental dishes like Nashville hot chicken-style softshell crab or seacuterie (seafood charcuterie, obviously). Did we mention it’s also right across from Nats Park?