The Best Steakhouses in Washington DC

Nothing says DC power lunch like a bunch of lobbyists and other politicos digging into 24-ounce, dry-aged porterhouses in the afternoon. But the steakhouse scene in DC is much more than meets the eye.

Sure, you’ll find swanky fine dining spots with sleek leather booths, oversized martinis, and lofty seafood towers piled to the ceiling. But DC also has a number of more casual options that have become local favorites for a quick, well-made (but not well-done) cut of beef. So whether you’re looking to try out a welcomed newcomer that’s searing steaks to perfection or visit one of The District’s oldest standbys, here are the best steakhouses in DC.



