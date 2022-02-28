The Absolute Best Sushi Restaurants in DC

Washington, DC has no shortage of great sushi restaurants. In fact, some of them are considered the best restaurants in DC, period. From classic rolls and inventive creations for takeout to high-end sushi bars offering sashimi, nigiri, and temaki, sushi restaurants in the DC area offer must-have eating experiences that display the serious talent of local chefs who specialize in the art of sushi—some of whom have trained with some of the best sushi chefs in the world like Jiro Ono, Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, and more.

So whether you’re looking to order sushi a la carte for a great takeout meal or want to sit back and enjoy an omakase feast of epic proportions, there’s a spot for you on this list of the best sushi restaurants in DC right now.