Vietnamese Chefs in DC Share Their Lunar New Year Traditions

Lunar New Year is celebrated by myriad cultures around the world and, for Vietnamese families, it means three things: family, tradition, and a huge feast.

“Tet Nguyen Dan” or “Tet” takes place from the first day of the first month of the Lunar calendar to the third day (this year, February 12-15). The days leading up to Tet are full of bustle—people shopping, traveling to return home, cleaning their homes, and cooking traditional food meant to bring prosperity. Expect to see a lot of red and yellow flowers around this time, as Vietnamese believe the colors will bring good fortune.

You can get a taste for it all at

Huong Binh

, a bakery and deli that has called the Vietnamese hub

Eden Center