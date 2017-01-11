Meet Thrillist DC's Best Chefs of 2016

He’s still in litigation with Trump over the hotel restaurant contract, but that hasn’t stopped Andrés from reaching new heights with ThinkFoodGroup. This October, he was awarded two Michelin stars for Minibar, and four of his concepts earned spots on the Bib Gourmand list: China Chilcano, Jaleo, Oyamel, and Zaytinya. He also opened a seafood-focused concept, Fish by José Andrés, in the DMV’s newest casino.

What do you see as this year’s biggest changes or developments in DC’s food scene?

José Andrés: I think the big change is the continuous flow of chefs. Some that were here before and they left and they came back. Some that were here and they left the restaurant or chef that they were working under and they are opening their own. Or other big name chefs that are saying they're moving in, like Nobu and others. So I think the biggest thing is how much this city has attracted so many chefs of different levels. I think DC is doing very well. Every restaurant is like a startup. Some of the restaurants can one day become a chain, and I think Washington, DC has developed this kind of startup mode where anybody can own a small business and everybody can dream that one day they could conquer the world with some of those concepts.