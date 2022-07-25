Where to Eat and Drink on the Waterfront in DC

One of the best ways to experience DC is by way of water. From Navy Yard to The Wharf and Georgetown, several neighborhoods offer outdoor dining with epic views of the nearby rivers, plus some pretty memorable dining experiences.

Many of these waterfront destinations serve up local seafood, including crabs and oysters from the Chesapeake Bay, with views of the Anacostia. While further adrift in Old Town Alexandria you’ll find a floating Spanish tapas bar and a bar serving tropical cocktails overlooking the Potomac River. So when the DC summer gets stifling, flag down a water taxi and check out these 15 must-try waterfront restaurants in the DC area.