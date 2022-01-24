16 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants in DC You Need To Know

DC may be known as the nation’s capital, but there’s more to this city than just government centers, monuments, and museums. It’s also the home of one of the most expansive restaurant scenes in the country, where Black culture shines and a slew of eateries each bring something different to the table.

From the historic Ben’s Chili Bowl where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a loyal regular to a slew of Ethiopian restaurants that showcase the country’s cuisine, DC is home to a number of Black-owned restaurants where the cuisine is an extension of the owners themselves. “Food is a representation of who you are,” says chef Peter Opare, co-owner of the West African takeout restaurant Open Crumb. He says his food channels his family’s history, but also “touches on more food from the Black diaspora.”

Black restaurant owners all over the District are using their lived experience with different cultures as an integral part of the dining experience, and the resulting restaurants are as vast and diverse as the city’s residents. With so many options, we’ve narrowed down a list of 16 essential Black-owned restaurants to visit in the area, so be intentional with how you spend your dollars and support these businesses during Black History Month and beyond.