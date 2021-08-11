These DC Bars and Restaurants Now Require Vaccination Proof for Entry
More and more restaurants are getting on board.
If you haven’t laminated your COVID-19 vaccine card or downloaded an app to prove your vaccination status, it’s time to do so.
Late last month Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the city’s indoor mask mandate, but some bars and restaurants are taking additional precautions to protect their staff and fellow diners by requiring guests to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the dining room.
Proof can take several forms: Most dining establishments will accept vaccination cards that were distributed after your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine (or your solo Johnson & Johnson shot); a photo of your card; or an official digital pass, like the one provided through the DC Health portal.
To help you keep tabs on where you’ll need to prove your vaccination status, we’re keeping a list of bars and restaurants that have implemented the new rule. We’ll continue to update this list as bars and restaurants join in on the trend.
1310 Kitchen & Bar, Georgetown (effective August 18)
2Amys, Woodley Park
Anchovy Social, Navy Yard (effective September 7)
A League of Her Own, Adams Morgan
barmini and minibar, Penn Quarter
Black Cat, Shaw
Blend 111, Vienna
China Chilcano, Penn Quarter
City Winery, Ivy City (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
The Crown & Crow, Logan Circle
DC9, U Street (effective August 14; also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours)
The Dirty Goose, U Street
Hill Prince, H Street Corridor
IMP venues (9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theater), Various locations
Ivy and Coney, Shaw
Jaleo, Penn Quarter and Crystal City
JR’s Bar, Dupont Circle (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
Maialino Mare, Navy Yard (effective September 7)
Mr. Henry’s, Capitol Hill
Nellie’s Sports Bar, U Street (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
Number Nine, Logan Circle (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
Oyamel, Penn Quarter
Pho, Banh Mi and Grill, Fairfax
Pie Shop, H Street Corridor
Pitchers, Adams Morgan
The Public Option, Langdon
The Pug, H Street Corridor
Qui Qui DC, Shaw (effective August 12)
Reverie, Georgetown (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
Showtime Lounge, Bloomingdale
Songbyrd, Adams Morgan (effective August 16, also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
Spanish Diner, Bethesda
Suns Cinema, Mount Pleasant
Trade, Logan Circle (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant, Shaw
Zaytinya, Penn Quarter