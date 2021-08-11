These DC Bars and Restaurants Now Require Vaccination Proof for Entry More and more restaurants are getting on board.

If you haven’t laminated your COVID-19 vaccine card or downloaded an app to prove your vaccination status, it’s time to do so. Late last month Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the city’s indoor mask mandate, but some bars and restaurants are taking additional precautions to protect their staff and fellow diners by requiring guests to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the dining room.

Proof can take several forms: Most dining establishments will accept vaccination cards that were distributed after your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine (or your solo Johnson & Johnson shot); a photo of your card; or an official digital pass, like the one provided through the DC Health portal. To help you keep tabs on where you’ll need to prove your vaccination status, we’re keeping a list of bars and restaurants that have implemented the new rule. We’ll continue to update this list as bars and restaurants join in on the trend.

