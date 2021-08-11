These DC Bars and Restaurants Now Require Vaccination Proof for Entry

More and more restaurants are getting on board.

By Elsie Yang

Published on 8/11/2021 at 4:44 PM

Reverie Restaurant
Courtesy of Reverie Restaurant

If you haven’t laminated your COVID-19 vaccine card or downloaded an app to prove your vaccination status, it’s time to do so.

Late last month Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the city’s indoor mask mandate, but some bars and restaurants are taking additional precautions to protect their staff and fellow diners by requiring guests to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the dining room.

Proof can take several forms: Most dining establishments will accept vaccination cards that were distributed after your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine (or your solo Johnson & Johnson shot); a photo of your card; or an official digital pass, like the one provided through the DC Health portal.

To help you keep tabs on where you’ll need to prove your vaccination status, we’re keeping a list of bars and restaurants that have implemented the new rule. We’ll continue to update this list as bars and restaurants join in on the trend.

1310 Kitchen & Bar, Georgetown (effective August 18)

2Amys, Woodley Park

Anchovy Social, Navy Yard (effective September 7)

A League of Her Own, Adams Morgan

barmini and minibar, Penn Quarter

Black Cat, Shaw

Blend 111, Vienna

China Chilcano, Penn Quarter

City Winery, Ivy City (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

The Crown & Crow, Logan Circle

DC9, U Street (effective August 14; also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours)

The Dirty Goose, U Street

Hill Prince, H Street Corridor

IMP venues (9:30 Club, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theater), Various locations

Ivy and Coney, Shaw

Jaleo, Penn Quarter and Crystal City

JR’s Bar, Dupont Circle (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

Maialino Mare, Navy Yard (effective September 7)

Mr. Henry’s, Capitol Hill

Nellie’s Sports Bar, U Street (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

Number Nine, Logan Circle (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

Oyamel, Penn Quarter

Pho, Banh Mi and Grill, Fairfax

Pie Shop, H Street Corridor

Pitchers, Adams Morgan

The Public Option, Langdon

The Pug, H Street Corridor

Qui Qui DC, Shaw (effective August 12)

Reverie, Georgetown (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

Showtime Lounge, Bloomingdale

Songbyrd, Adams Morgan (effective August 16, also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

Spanish Diner, Bethesda

Suns Cinema, Mount Pleasant

Trade, Logan Circle (also accepts negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours)

Uproar Lounge & Restaurant, Shaw

Zaytinya, Penn Quarter

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Elsie Yang is a Thrillist contributor. Follow her on Instagram.