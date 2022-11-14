Where to Eat and Drink at Dulles International Airport

As the largest airport in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area—both by square footage and by number of facilities—it’s likely that at some point during your tenure in the DMV, you’ll fly from Dulles International Airport. This international hub for air travel sees more than 60,000 passengers from more than 125 destinations across the globe on a daily basis. So with so much movement to and from Dulles, it’s only natural to expect plenty of great food options to power all that travel. To help you navigate the sprawling complex, we’ve rounded up some of the best food and drink options across all four terminals. So whether you’re looking to sample local craft beer or grab a quick bite en route to your gate, you’ll find it all on this ultimate guide to eating and drinking at Dulles International Airport.

Concourse A

Smashburger This Denver-born chain has a beloved outpost at Dulles, and it’s no secret why. The namesake menu item is, of course, a must order, but you can also round it out with a side of fries; tots tossed in rosemary, garlic, and olive oil; or a milkshake. The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has brought his talents to Concourse A by way of The Kitchen, which serves global comfort food using locally sourced ingredients. So expect to find the best of the Mid-Atlantic in dishes like crab cakes with Chesapeake Bay crabs. Plus, a full bar satisfies the lingerers while the ability to take your meal to go makes this an equally nice pre-flight stop.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

The Firkin & Fox If you have time for a slightly longer meal, check out British pub fare at The Firkin & Fox. Whether you order a full spread of fish and chips or just opt for a cold draft beer, you can take refuge in the restaurant and, thanks to a bevy of televisions, also catch the latest game or news updates.

Concourse B

Vino Volo This San Francisco based wine shop and bar has popular locations in several airports across the country, and its Dulles location is no different. Snag a seat and sample a flight of wine before you take off into the friendly skies or make it a full meal with charcuterie or other small plates to pair. DC-3 Hot Dogs If you’re in more of a rush, check out this specialty hotdog stand that draws inspiration from cities around the country. The Tucson Sonoran, which consists of a bacon-wrapped dog with Frankfurt loaf, pinto beans, raw onion, and tomato, is a particularly filling option, while the breakfast dog allows you to make hot dogs an all-day thing. The Washington Burgundy and Gold Club As the name suggests, this bar is very much dedicated to the Washington Commanders, which means that this is the place to be in order to catch a football game before (or after) your flight. Open from breakfast to dinner, you’ll be able to find a range of tailgate-esque food, like corn dog hushpuppies, a buffalo chicken sandwich, and quesadillas.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill For Sicilian fare done right, head on over to Carrabba’s Italian Grill. From hand-breaded calamari to caprese sandwiches and a slew of pizza options, this sit-down restaurant is a great spot to carbo-load during a flight delay or gear up for a busy travel day.

Concourse C

Devils Backbone Tap Room This Roseland, Virginia-based brewery now has a presence in Dulles airport, featuring pulled pork sandwiches, fried chicken schnitzel sandwiches, and of course, a lot of beer. Brews are available both from the draft and the can, so hunker down and have a great time. Chef Geoff’s Chef Geoff Tracy has made a name for himself around the DMV with his eponymous restaurants, and this location in Dulles is his first airport foray. Check out the menu of burgers, generously sized salads, and a selection of craft cocktails to start your trip off right. Be Right Burger For a more casual pre- or post-flight burger, check out Be Right Burger. The made-to-order burgers allow you to fully customize your sandwich with a range of options for protein, including turkey and veggie patties, and toppings. American Tap Room Grab a cold one and some signature wings at American Tap Room, yet another great beer-focused locale in IAD. The compact food menu features American tavern favorites and is complemented by a wide selection of beers on tap.

Concourse D

Wow Bao For a quick meal of comforting dumplings, check out Wow Bao’s dependable selection. The dumplings come both steamed and fried with a variety of fillings, and you can also order rice bowls or bao buns to complete your order.

Bar Symon Iron Chef Michael Symon brings his talents to IAD at this casual restaurant with a focus on comfort food, like his signature burgers and rosemary fries alongside craft cocktails. If you’re at the airport early, be sure to try the buttermilk pancakes. Bistro Atelier This French bistro is headed up by Hakan Ilhan, who you might know from Il Piatto, Brasserie Liberte, and Ottoman Taverna in the District. On the all-day menu, you’ll find a lovely beet salad, comforting French onion soup, and brunch options served all day. DC Craft Brews Check out local craft brews from the DMV at this aptly named bar, where you can grab a cold one and check out the latest sporting event on a few well-placed TVs. The food menu varies by season, but some staples include the brewhouse salad and Maryland crab soup.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.