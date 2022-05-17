9 Classic Old-School Restaurants That Define DC

DC is a city steeped in history—from the monuments on the National Mall to the artifacts tucked away inside the Smithsonian museums—so it’s no wonder that its restaurant scene is also home to some long-standing restaurants with legacy status.

In the District, you can dine at the book where JFK proposed to Jackie O, visit an old-school steakhouse where politicos convene for power lunches, or snag a seat at a bar where locals and tourists alike convene for $1 oyster happy hour. So whether you’re a tourist looking to eat your way through history in the nation’s capital or a local looking for an old-school dining experience, here are 9 historic DC restaurants serving up classic dishes with a side of history.