How Washington DC Became the Fast-Casual Capital of the United States

From $15 salad spots that have become workday destinations to a now-iconic burger joint with Mid-Atlantic influences, the greater DC region has long been an incubator for fast casual chains and franchises.

The area served as a launchpad for mammoth chains like sweetgreen and Five Guys, while also nurturing smaller businesses like BGR and Elevation Burger that can now be found in cities big and small, as well as in airport terminals and even on the campus quad. Some of these restaurants call DC a microcosm of the United States itself, making it the perfect place to test out a new concept, while others found that the workaholic nature of residents within the nation's capital put their concept to the test and helped them expand to other cities across the country.

For CAVA, the Mediterranean fast casual restaurant that launched in 2014, DC’s blend of intimate neighborhoods and buttoned-up business districts made it an ideal testing ground for the soon-to-be chain. CAVA opened its first location in the leafy, upscale suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, and quickly expanded to several locations across DC from Chinatown to Reagan National Airport to Capitol Hill.