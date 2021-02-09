How Baltimore’s NiHao Became an Unlikely Pandemic Success Story

When Pichet Ong was a chef and dessert consultant in New York City, he would make frequent five-hour drives to visit his partner, Jase, in Fairfax, Virginia. A little over halfway to his destination, he always stopped at the same point. “Baltimore was always a stop for me to eat and take a rest,” he remembers. “I became friends with many of the chefs there. Baltimore is still in that gritty phase that New York used to be in.”

Little did he know that, in a few short years, he’d be opening NiHao on the corner of Boston and Wagner streets in Southeast Baltimore. The contemporary Chinese restaurant has received massive critical acclaim—including a spot on Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants—and, perhaps more importantly, has been so embraced by locals that dumplings and Peking duck sell out at least five nights a week. All this after opening on the brink of a global pandemic.

With decades of experience working in kitchens at Chez Panisse, Olives, Jean-Georges, Tabla, and Spice Market, Ong knows a thing or two about running a strong restaurant—no matter the circumstance. The original plan was for NiHao to open in November 2019 and they had all the managing members in place but, due to a construction delay, the opening got extended until March of 2020, one week before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We saw what was happening in Asia and we were not optimistic,” says Lydia Chang, NiHao manager and business partner of legendary DC chef and restaurateur Peter Chang.

Still, Chang and Ong knew that they’d open in whatever capacity they could, even if it was just takeout. And that’s exactly what happened. The first night of service saw lines of customers out the door to pick up their orders, and staff brought out cookies and tea to ease the wait.