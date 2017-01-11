DC Food Secrets You Totally Want to Know About

The city’s only winery doesn’t even make wine

While rural regions in Virginia and Maryland are chock-full of wineries, the District didn’t have one of its own until this year. Anxo Cidery & Pintxos Bar opened in July 2016 as the city’s first cider bar and first licensed winery. They’re licensed as a winery because they make alcohol from fruit, although the process of making cider from apples is very similar to making wine from grapes. But the type of winery that people are more familiar with is on the way: District Winery is slated to open in Yards Park in 2017.

Chances that you’ll run into Michelle Obama during dinner aren't half bad

The Obamas are very active in the DC dining scene, and many give the First Family partial credit for the restaurant industry’s remarkable growth over the past few years. The couple has a few go-to spots, but they also make a point of trying restaurants that are new in town. They have dined everywhere from Rose’s Luxury, Restaurant Nora, and Bourbon Steak, to Rasika, Oyamel, and Blue Duck Tavern. The first lady has also visited Chez Billy Sud, Equinox, Masseria, Maketto, Open City, Kapnos, Birch & Barley, Fiola, and Ottoman Taverna. The president, who’s known to love a good burger, has ordered them at Shake Shack, Lincoln, and The Coupe, to name a few.