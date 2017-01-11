More Than a Tasting Menu: Sushi Taro Brings the Experience of True Japanese Omakase to DC

Following the sashimi, Kitayama may present another series of small plates. A recurring customer favorite is a Virginia crab dish prepared simply with soy sauce and sake, served warm in its own shell. "This dish represents Sushi Taro’s approach," says Yamazaki. "If someone else made it, I can see them using cheese on it or truffle to try to enhance, but then you lose the crab itself."

Another dish that further demonstrates chef Kitayama’s unique level of skill in DC is his house-made soba -- a traditional Japanese buckwheat noodle that is notoriously labor-intensive to make -- served with okra and grilled ayu (sweet fish). "No one else in DC makes their soba by hand," claims Kitayama. "No one else can make it. It’s almost impossible." A flashier dish is Kitayama’s A-5 wagyu beef (the highest grade possible of beef from Kumamoto prefecture) with uni. Kitayama torches the wagyu to a surface sear with a hand blowtorch, which amazes diners. Yamazaki remarks that, paradoxically, "this is the easiest dish to make; there is no talent or technique required, but probably 99 people out of 100 will request another."