Carla Hall and Jerome Grant Take Us Inside the African American History Museum's Sweet Home Café

How did you get involved with this project?

JG: I’ve had my eye on this project for the past five years. When I started working with Restaurant Associates, I wanted to be here when I knew that they were building it. In the between time, I was the sous chef at the American Indian Museum, and then I left and became the food and beverage director at the castle, and then went back as the executive chef at the American Indian Museum, and it really prepared me for this.

Carla Hall: I haven’t been involved with this project as long; I came on board a couple years ago working with Thompson Hospitality and Restaurant Associates, and my connection was Benita Thompson, who is at Thompson Hospitality. We knew each other like 20 years ago, when I first got out of culinary school, and I did what I call a little internship with them. So that was a connection, and then we just sort of stayed in touch. And so after Top Chef and then now that I’m on The Chew, I think the powers that be were looking for not only an African-American to be a connection to the museum, but also somebody who was connected to DC. And honestly, I would have been offended if it was anybody else. No, I’m just kidding. It just made sense: my second cookbook is about showing culture through food; how we’re all so different, but we accept those differences through food. And so that made me really excited about this project and to be the culinary ambassador.