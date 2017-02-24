Inside The Block, Annandale's New Asian-Inspired Food Hall

There’s a hot new food hall in Annandale, Virginia, but you probably won’t find it unless you’re looking for it. The Block doesn’t seem like much from the outside: The tiny storefront is nestled in a sparse strip mall, dwarfed by a giant parking lot and a towering Kmart next door. Inside, it’s a different story. The 5,000sqft space houses six individual food, dessert, and beverage concepts, a spacious seating area, and a casual lounge. As its name suggests, the venue is meant to emulate the atmosphere of a neighborhood block party.

Arturo Mei, the founder and owner of SnoCream Company, is the catalyst behind the Asian-focused hub. After witnessing the growing popularity of his Taiwanese shaved ice (originally served out of a vintage school bus), he decided to expand. He saw a food hall as the natural next move, and a perfect opportunity for culinary entrepreneurs to offer unique cuisine without having to invest in their own brick-and-mortar. The idea is so promising that Mei has already been approached about recreating The Block in other Northern Virginia neighborhoods.