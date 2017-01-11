How DC Is Dominating the Restaurant Scene in 2016 and Quickly Becoming Our Nation's Food Capital

We’re calling it now. 2016 will henceforth be known as the year the DC food scene finally got the respect it deserves. Dining in our nation’s capital right now is more innovative, exciting, and worthy of praise than it’s ever been, and the rest of the country is sitting up and taking notice. (It’s about damn time!) For DC residents, this isn’t news. This incredible year in food didn’t materialize on January 1st. It’s been simmering for decades as we’ve been quietly watching our talented chefs and industry professionals build a vastly impressive culinary empire.
Politicians might lie, the numbers don’t
To get a true sense of where DC stacks up on the national dining scene, the National Restaurant Association (the other NRA) put the city’s restaurant saturation at a whopping 332.2 restaurants per 100,000 people. That’s actually higher than New York City’s rate of 237.1 per 100K. The NRA also projected that DC’s restaurant sales growth in 2016 would rank in the top 11 in the country. That’s pretty impressive, considering the 10 contenders ahead of DC are all states with populations ranging from 1.6 to 39.1 million people, compared to DC’s scrappy 672,000.
“2016 has been a huge year for DC area restaurants, with local chefs opening new concepts and local restaurant groups expanding around the country,” says Kathy Hollinger, the president and CEO of The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. “DC is truly leading the way as a culinary capital.”
Eater DC counted 85 new restaurant openings this summer alone, and only about 40 closings. That’s despite the fact that the city’s muggiest season historically marks a slowdown in basically all forms of activity. It’s growth like this that prompted the Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema to include 52 restaurants in the 2016 Fall Dining Guide, the “most expansive” since he became the critic in 2000.
But why 2016? What led to this being the year that DC broke? The capital’s food and beverage titans certainly had a few answers...
Populations exploded and neighborhoods expanded
If there’s one thing Washingtonians can all agree on, it’s that the city has seen some drastic changes in the past few decades, including growth in the economy and the population. This led to the expansion of neighborhoods and a lifestyle shift for residents.
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the District’s GDP grew an average of 2% each year between 1997 and 2015. Plus, the population increased by 11.7% between 2010 and 2015, according to the US Census Bureau.
Jeremiah Langhorne of The Dabney cites “an overall desire of Americans to move back into cities, which helped refill neighborhoods around DC. Pre-2000, not many people wanted to call DC home. It was just a place to go work for a few years before moving on somewhere else,” he says. “Now people love DC and want to build a life here.”
“When I came here there really weren’t many, if any, neighborhood restaurants. The neighborhoods hadn’t really formed yet 14 years ago,” says Jamie Leeds of the Hank’s empire. “In ’94, ’95, there was half a dozen restaurants and they were all Downtown. And so if you wanted to get a nice meal out, you had to go downtown for it,” adds Eric Ziebold of Kinship and Métier.
“So many people didn’t live in DC. They lived in the suburbs, they came in for work and then they’d go home,” says Michael Schlow of Tico, Alta Strada, Casolare, and more. “Now you see all these neighborhoods being populated, and they’re demanding good food.”
There was also a shift across generations toward a more centralized lifestyle. “I would say that actually started in the 2000s with Reston Town Center,” Ziebold says. “The idea of the Reston Town Center was to give people in that area options so you don’t have to make the commute all the way into DC,” he explains. The concept of having restaurants where residents lived and worked didn’t really exist a few decades earlier. “Fifteen years ago when I started cooking, most of the restaurants in DC were centralized in Downtown business areas,” adds Nick Stefanelli of Masseria.
Many of these new residents of a younger generation quite simply live and dine differently.
“They want multiple experiences in one night. They don’t want to just go to one restaurant, sit down, have an appetizer, an entrée, dessert, and coffee and then leave. They want to hit several places,” says Robert Wiedmaier of RW Restaurant Group.
Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington sees this shift as well: “People living in the center city without vehicles, for example, and walking in concentrated areas from one restaurant to another, making spur of the moment decisions instead of always long-range plans about where they wanted to eat.” This is a stark contrast to just a few decades ago. “It was an era where you found a restaurant you loved and became a repeat client, rather than you popped into the newest one all the time,” he says.
“They spend a lot more money eating out than maybe the older folks do, and they want fresh, fun food that’s not crazy expensive,” says Amy Brandwein of Centrolina.
As neighborhoods developed, the rent in unexplored areas was lower, making real estate more affordable for both residents and restaurateurs.
When Jamie Leeds decided she wanted to open her first restaurant in 2005, she settled on DC as the place to do it. “I found there was more real estate opportunity and that made it easier to open a smaller neighborhood restaurant,” she says. “The economy was in good shape and real estate rates were down and it kind of came together.”
“Downtown just got to be incredibly expensive and the only players that could be Downtown were major national companies,” says Jeffrey Buben, of Vidalia, Bistro Bis, and Woodward Table.
Ashok Bajaj of Knightsbridge Restaurant Group noticed the same phenomenon. “One of the reasons that drove growth outside of the Downtown DC is chefs wanted to open, or a restaurant wanted to open, where the rent was not too high,” he says.
There’s now more diversity in dining...
It’s not just rapid neighborhood-wide expansion that has created this white hot moment in DC food. The city that has forever been criticized for being a steakhouse town finally stepped outside of its comfort zone and into the wide worlds of diverse international cuisines and neighborhood restaurants.
The success of 2016 has a lot to do with the scope of our dining scene. “Maybe it just needed more depth, a few more choices, a few more great quality places, and then it was just going to be dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, so to speak,” Schlow says. “It has to do with variety, consistency, and then depth.”
“It didn't happen five or 10 years ago because there weren’t as many restaurants then that were operating on the same level. That's not to say DC has never had good restaurants, because it has,” adds Langhorne. “But in order to get the attention we’re receiving now, you need many restaurants in all categories really pushing and striving to make something special with their city in mind. And that's what we have now.”
DC has long had great spots for international cuisine, but recently, new cultures and new takes emerged in the dining scene and they were enthusiastically embraced. Just to name a few...
Southeast Asia is well represented with Bad Saint, Thip Khao, Maketto, and Bindaas. Japan and China are in the limelight thanks to Haikan, Bantam King, Himitsu, and Kyirisan. Oaxaca is under the microscope at Espita Mezcaleria. The Mediterranean gets a refresh with Tail Up Goat. The Balkans made their debut with Ambar. The Middle East gets some attention thanks to Ottoman Taverna and Shouk. Basque country is put on a pedestal at Anxo. The city’s roster of French and Italian spots gets longer with Convivial, La Jambe, Masseria, All-Purpose, Alta Strada, Casolare, and Conosci.
“There are so many people with so many different backgrounds and cultural experiences and it’s just really cool to see people going back to making the food they ate as they were growing up,” says Marjorie Meek-Bradley of Smoked and Stacked. “Maybe they worked in more traditional restaurants and French restaurants and have all these classic techniques, and then they’re applying some of that to their flavors that they grew up with. It makes for really interesting food.”
... and a chef-driven sense of community
Across the board, the current era of restaurants in DC is characterized by one major buzz word: “chef-driven.”
Buben says that the fine dining scene in DC was drifting a bit, until several new upscale passion projects emerged, such as Pineapple and Pearls, The Shaw Bijou, Masseria, Métier, and others. “These restaurants have helped redefine the city,” he says.
DC’s chef community, however, is a tight-knit one. “When I first came here I was really welcomed by the local chefs,” Leeds says. “Even though we’ve grown so big and there’s so many hundreds more restaurants in town, we’re still a small chef community and we’ve got each other’s backs.”
“We all know each other, we all interact with each other at charitable events, we do a lot of philanthropy. I think that’s super unique,” Friedman adds. “I say rising tide raises all ships, so I really believe that, and I believe that the more diversity we can have and the more competition we can have, the better.”
Diners are also incredibly supportive of local chefs and restaurants. According to the National Restaurant Association, DC households spend more money dining at restaurants than any other major metropolitan area. “If the citizens didn’t support it, it wouldn’t happen,” Schlow says.
“There’s an educated palette now in Washington that makes it a city desirable to open restaurants,” says Toddy Gray of Equinox.
In addition, there’s a vast network of producers that is the underpinning of the dining industry in the city. “It’s not because of one single thing,” says José Andrés of ThinkFoodGroup. He lauds the hardworking farmers, fishermen, brewers, winemakers, distillers, breadmakers, and more.
Then there’s politics... as usual
Still, others point to the spotlight put on DC during the election year. “We have an advantage this year in that all eyes are on Washington,” Gray says. That attention revealed a bustling, vibrant, renewed dining scene. “It’s a great story to tell. It’s very interesting.”
Then there’s the love affair between the Obamas and DC chefs is well established, and many credit the administration with bolstering the dining scene.
“I think Obama had a big part of that, really cleaning up the city and getting involved with a lot of the chefs and the food scene in DC,” says Mike Isabella of Mike Isabella Concepts.
“Michelle Obama was a huge proponent of food advocacy, so they really changed the landscape of the restaurant industry,” Friedman adds.
“I think the Obamas and the White House helped the food scene over the past eight years by really embracing the city and making it their own, and taking their daughters out, and going out themselves. Really not just being visitors to the city, but embracing it,” Meek-Bradley says.
Gray cites Michelle Obama’s Chefs Move to Schools initiative as a boon for the DC dining scene because it galvanized chefs around the country and brought them to DC to work toward a common goal, while also putting DC dining on the map.
“DC’s gone from being wonky to being kind of a cool kid now. And I think that the Obamas had a big hand in that for sure,” he adds.
Blame the internets too
“I think media has played a huge role, as you no longer have to try and squeeze your way into a giant city’s food scene to get media attention,” Langhorne says. “With the advent of social media, even the smallest restaurants can become known nationally, which helps inspire young chefs to have the confidence to open a restaurant in their own city.”
Katsuya Fukushima of Daikaya, Bantam King, and Haikan sees online news outlets and local food blogs as a key to widespread awareness about restaurants. “Before traveling to another city you had to ask your chef buddies what's good there. Now you don't even need to travel to learn about the food scene in other cities. What's hot. Who's hot,” he says. “Granted, there's a bit of game playing there, and some chefs don’t play that game.”
We swear we didn’t pay him to say this, but Schlow gives a big tip of his hat to food writers. “If you look at the best food cities in America, they also have the best food writers in America,” he says. “By constantly keeping the people that are interested in food energized, informed, excited, curious, it’s a really important component of creating a food scene.”
Receiving recognition during award season
Thanks in part to that awareness created by local and national media our restaurants and their chefs, managers, bartenders, sommeliers, servers, and staff have racked up nearly every accolade available in the culinary world, and they sure as hell deserve it (even if a few trolls will never admit that).
“I think that this year DC’s restaurant scene became too big to ignore anymore,” Langhorne says. “A lot of people have thought poorly of the DC food scene for a long time, even while it was changing and getting better right under their noses.”
“2016, when we look back on it, will probably be deemed the pivotal year,” Schlow adds. “It was the year that DC finally got its just rewards... We’ve been verified.”
For starters, Bon Appétit can’t hide its love for our city. The magazine named DC “Restaurant City of the Year” saying, “There’s an energy and excitement surrounding all the new places that is palpable. DC is bubbling with momentum. You go to one place, and you hear about another exciting spot just down the street.” It also named three Washington spots (Bad Saint, The Dabney, Tail Up Goat) to its list of 50 finalists for America’s Best New Restaurants. Bad Saint clinched the No. 2 spot.
The James Beard Foundation named Aaron Silverman (of Rose’s Luxury and Pineapple and Pearls) the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic. Eater ranked Pineapple and Pearls one of the top 21 best new restaurants in the country. Food & Wine lauded JP Fetherston as one of the best new mixologists in the country. Zagat crowned DC the hottest food city of 2016. Need we go on?
Yes, actually. 2016 marked the first year that Michelin published a DC guide. We are now the fourth US city that currently has one. Twelve restaurants earned stars, while 19 made the Bib Gourmand list recognizing affordable and excellent restaurants. “It reflects a maturity to our dining scene that has put our region on par with longtime dining destinations like San Francisco and London,” says Hollinger.
If you weren’t aware, that Michelin label is kind of a big deal. “I waited 33 years of my life to dream of having a Michelin star,” Andrés says. “For a guy like me, that came from Europe that understands the meaning of Michelin, I will not lie to you, I will tell you I cried the day I found out I finally got two.”
Michelin’s International Director, Michael Ellis says of the DC debut, “The Michelin Guide team was thrilled to see, over the past few years, the emergence of a unique culinary signature: Mid-Atlantic cuisine. A host of local chefs, many whom have worked and trained in other parts of the country, not to mention other countries, have come back to DC to use the superb local products, transformed in unique ways to create truly remarkable food.” He calls Washington “one of the most dynamic and exciting dining destinations in the country today.”
So what’s next?
In 2017 and beyond, the DC food community is hoping to continue its upward trend.
“I think we're going to see more passion projects from the next rank,” says Derek Brown of Drink Company. “Thank goodness, nothing proves a more robust scene than legacy.”
Many are optimistic that the city’s newfound reputation will attract fresh talent. “I hope to see more employees, because it’s very hard to hire in Washington, DC,” Isabella says. “The one tough part is we don’t really have any culinary schools in Washington, DC, not like New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Miami, or Atlanta. Those cities have culinary schools to really help breed more of a younger talent, which we need in this city.”
“That’s probably the one thing that we’ve missed, historically, through the last several years,” Ziebold says. “Those restaurants that would bring people from culinary school to work here. Because that’s what New York has, and that’s what San Francisco has, and that’s what Chicago has.”
National recognition might change that. “I think you’re going to see more chefs from around the country coming here to try to open up restaurants,” Wiedmaier says.
Bajaj, however, wonders if the dining scene might pump the brakes next year. “In my humble opinion, I think we are at a saturation point, restaurant-wise, now,” he says. However, he doesn’t see an end to the chef-driven trend. “Local talent will continue to evolve and more people will open restaurants... I think you will see growth, but you may not see growth like what you’ve seen in the last three years.”
Though the incoming presidential administration seems to have a more, er, traditional, taste in food than the Obamas, chefs don’t seem too concerned about the fate of DC’s dining culture.
“I don’t think that the administration is going to make or break the food scene,” Ziebold says. “I think that there’s a huge dining public in Washington right now that has a leisure dynamic of people going out, spending their money. It’s not an expense account dinner. They’re going out to have dinner; they’re going out to have fun; they’re going out to meet friends; they’re going out to enjoy life... The people’s vote is where you spend your dining dollars.”
“That’s baked into the cake,” Buben adds. “That’s taken 35 years to develop. It’s not something that’s going to go away with one administration.”
As for DC’s Michelin prospects, it looks like the guide is set to expand. “Our inspectors intend to further extend into the surrounding neighborhoods [outside of DC proper]. We are constantly listening and following culinary trends and new restaurant openings and of course have our eye on those who have been creating incredible cuisine from the start,” Ellis says.
“I think the bar has been raised,” Friedman says. “That pushes the chefs, the chefs push the purveyors to get better products in, the farmers push themselves to grow different things and be more exciting and more diverse. It’s got a great ripple effect.”
2016 may have been a banner year for DC food, but in Friedman’s mind, “We’ve really just gotten started.”
Chef Jeremiah Langhorne opened The Dabney to showcase Mid-Atlantic flavors, and he's doing that by focusing on hyper-locality in the kitchen. His food tastes fresh and earthy, and while the menu changes with the seasons, you can expect rustic small plates like charred cabbage, grilled scallops, and whole BBQ Beaver Creek quail, as well as family-style meals like grilled black bass and chicken & dumplings. Most of the food in his Michelin-starred open kitchen emerges from a massive wood-burning hearth, which is easy to spot from the country-chic dining room.
A Mt. Vernon Square venture from Chef Eric Ziebold, Kinship boasts an à la carte menu divided into three categories: "Craft," which celebrates a culinary technique; "History," which recreates dishes that Ziebold discovered while traveling; and "Ingredients," which highlights unique elements in the food. There’s also a list of luxurious indulgences, like Ossetra Caviar and white truffle risotto, as well as an expertly curated global wine list. Be sure to make a reservation, as Kinship benefits from the Michelin bump after earning its first star.
Tucked below sister restaurant Kinship, Métier is an intimate American tasting room from Chef Eric Ziebold. The seven-course menu features dishes crafted with luxe ingredients such as Ossetra caviar, seasonal morel mushrooms, sea urchin butter, and Kuroge beef. "Métier" translates roughly to speciality, which is fitting as Ziebold is an expert at creating one-of-a-kind dishes. Start your night in the salon with craft cocktails and hors d'oeuvres -- and definitely make a reservation in advance.
The bright and graffic graffiti murals are the first clues that your visit to Tico, an outpost of original Boston tapas bar, is going to be a colorful one. Inspired by Schlow's travels in Latin America, Spain, and Mexico, Tico offers bold small plates with Latin leanings, like roasted cauliflower with cotija cheese, black bass ceviche, and a velvety tres leches cake for dessert. There are multiple taco varieties too, but what keeps fans coming back for more are the addictive hibiscus margaritas.
Chef Michael Schlow (Casolare, Conosci) cooks Italian food on the premise that less is more. That's why you'll find simple and unfussy dishes like tagliatelle bolognese, thin-crust pizza margherita, and crunchy meatballs in tomato basil sauce at Alta Strada, whose DC location is one of a few across the East Coast. The intimate trattoria is a cozy spot for familiar Italian food, complete with desserts like Mascarporeos, an Oreo-like concoction of chocolate shortbread and mascarpone cream.
Helmed by award-winning restaurateur Michael Schlow (Conosci, Alta Strada), Casolare serves a seafood-centric menu of time-honored Italian fare like grilled octopus, house-made pasta with clams, and branzino with roasted tomatoes, olives, and capers. The menu has Schlow's signature touch of elegant simplicity, with dishes that simultaneously comfort and impress. Beyond seafood, the baked eggplant appetizer, featuring layers of fried eggplant, cheese, and tomato sauce, is a must-try.
Hidden in the rows of wholesale stores surrounding Union Market, you might miss Masseria if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Inside the wooden gate, the warehouse vibe gives way to a stylish courtyard, which leads to an industrial-chic covered patio and dining room. Both the decor and the menu are inspired by Chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s fond memories of Puglia’s idyllic landscapes and welcoming country houses. The tasting menu is the only way to play, unless you take a seat at the bar for small plates. Choose between a three-, four-, or five- course meal -- or splurge on the customized six-course La Cucina menu. The dishes are modern and artistic takes on classics, like the linguine with XO sauce and the tripe topped with lobster. Don’t skip the cocktails, or you’ll miss the smoke show that is the Fumo di Uva.
Thick floral curtains, rose-colored silk lampshades, and white tablecloths create a lavish oasis worthy of Downton Abbey at the Inn at Little Washington, where three tasting menus of upscale American fare are served alongside expert wine pairings. Though the dishes change frequently to ensure freshness, the menu is sure to feature some "enduring classics," including bourbon-glazed crispy veal sweetbreads, pan-roasted Maine lobster, and American Osetra Caviar with sweet crab and cucumber rillette.
Situated in Chinatown, Centrolina is a bright and stylish Italian restaurant with an on-site market, meaning you can either pick up coffee, prepared foods, and specialty groceries for an authentic Italian meal at home, or dine in with refined plates including gnocchi with beef ragu, and pappardelle with roasted mushrooms. The menu's standout items are those that are wood-grilled, such as lamb chops with celery root crema. Expect the utmost freshness at Centrolina, as the roster changes based on seasonal ingredients and the pasta is made in-house daily.
Led by James Beard Award-winner Jeff Buben, this upscale restaurant in Downtown DC dresses up comforting Southern cuisine with Buben's famous shrimp & grits and reimagined dishes like chicken-fried veal sweetbreads, which sit atop a waffle with bacon fondue and lemon caper veal jus.
Come to this upscale French bistro on Capitol Hill during the day and you'll be surrounded by politicians in suits who give the space a hectic feel. That said, if you're looking for a more relaxed setting for a date or special occasion, stop in at dinnertime, and share a bottle of Côtes du Rhône as you indulge in traditional French dishes like steak frites, bouillabaisse, and beef bourguignon. You might want to share the bill, too, considering the higher prices at this refined restaurant, which sports the warm cherry woods and tiled floors of a classic brasserie.
Housed inside the historic Woodward Building, the elegant Woodward Table boasts an expansive dining room and bar warmed by a hearth oven, which churns out rustic plates of artisan flatbreads, house-made charcuterie, roasted shrimp, and cast-iron skillet corn bread. It's hard to resist those comforting options, but the menu also features refined American dishes like potato-crusted Alaskan halibut and cider-braised pork shank, plus chicken & waffles and croque madame at brunch. Adjacent to the restaurant is Woodward Takeout Food (lovingly abbreviated to WTF), a counter-serve offering a huge selection of homemade baked goods, signature sandwiches, soups, and salads.
This tiny 24-seat Filipino restaurant made waves in the restaurant world when it opened in 2016, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand award, a spot on Bon Appétit’s Hot 10 list, and a rave review from The New York Times. Bad Saint's family-style dishes are hard to describe: they're traditional but different from all other Filipino food that classifies as traditional. The menu -- split between vegetables, fish, and meat -- changes often, but expect to find ukoy shrimp fritters, ceviche-like kinilaw, and air-dried cured beef with a runny farm egg. Getting a table at the no-reservations spot is historically not easy (on peak nights, you have to stand in line for more than an hour) but the experience is worth it.
Named for the basket used to make Laotian sticky rice, Thip Khao comes from Chef Seng Luangrath (of the famous Thai-Lao restaurant Bangkok Golden in NoVa), who brings Southeast Asian cuisine and expert cocktails to DC with this sleek Columbia Heights spot. On the concise menu, you'll find specialties like grilled chicken thigh skewers with lemongrass and snakefish head steamed inside banana leaves with red curry. To cut the spice of your meal (feel free to let the waiter know how much heat you can tolerate), order the Phak Tai, a Laos-inspired cocktail with gin, mint, lemon, and sparkling sake.
Maketto combines a restaurant, coffeeshop, bar, and clothing store into one massive, 6,000sqft venue on H Street NE. The 60-seat restaurant focuses on Cambodian and Taiwanese food for lunch and dinner, and if you're in the business of brunching, be sure to put the Sunday dim sum brunch on your bucket list. The retail store showcases international brands at upscale price points, and even if the merch is beyond your budget, the sheer variety is worth checking out. The second floor cafe serves Vigilante Coffee and bread from Frenchie's Bakery, plus a few pastries baked in house.
The decor at Cleveland Park's Bindaas, a chic and colorful space with light pouring in and modern art on its walls, matches the equally vibrant menu of surprisingly light Indian street food. James Beard Award-winning Chef Vikram Sundaram focuses on Indian delicacies that are relatively hard to come by in the samosa-heavy landscape of American Indian restaurants. You'll find sandwiches like the soft-griddled Goan pork sausage pao, uttapam rice pancakes, and savory chaat snacks like puffed rice with raw mango and masala popcorn on the menu. Indulge in a refreshing craft cocktail while you're here, like the Silk Road, reminiscent of a whiskey sour and sweetened with mango.
From the superstar team behind Daikaya and Bantam King, Haikan is a sleek ramen shop whose noodle bowls feature Sapporo-made noodles and the house's signature chicken, beef, and pork Chintan broth. The menu branches out with intriguing small plates like the fan-favorite mapo tofu poutine, which proves that mozzarella curds and spicy tofu are a surprisingly tasteful pair, especially when piled on crispy French fries. You'll find equally interesting cocktails on the menu, like the gin-based Wasabi Peas and the flashy Smoke Show, completed with a flaming piece of cedar.
No, the fast-food booths and cafeteria trays on the walls aren't a mistake: Bantam King operates within a renovated Burger King. Ramen with Sapporo-made noodles and a clear chicken-based broth is the speciality here, but don't overlook the fried chicken. The family-style platter is served with an array of sides, including coleslaw, mac & cheese, and Japanese potato salad. It's the perfect complement to all that salty broth.
From husband-and-wife duo Tim and Joey Ma, Kyrisan showcases Chef Tim Ma's signature style of blending Asian flavors with classic French technique. The restaurant's name is a combination of the Chinese words that represent the Ma's three children, and the spot offers an appropriate familial vibe. The innovative menu pushes boundaries with dishes like savory black truffle congee with natto, egg yolk, and duck confit; and crowd-favorite créme fraîche wings.
Decked out with street art on nearly every wall, Espita Mezcaleria is a serving up Southern Mexican fare and more than 85 mezcals with a hint of hipster flare in Shaw. Alongside excellent cocktails, the menu features everything from tacos and ceviches to seven different kinds of mole (go for the beef short rib option). There are a few shareable plates, too, like seared octopus with salsa, smoked barley, fried pabalo, and roasted cauliflower.
This Michelin-starred Adams Morgan restaurant from Komi and Little Serow alums offers a funky Caribbean-meets-Mediterranean menu that'll encourage you to expand your culinary horizons. Admittedly, some of Tail Up Goat's dishes are wacky (goat lasagna with kale and anchovies), but they work. A portion of the menu is dedicated to creative bread preparations, like seaweed sourdough and bialys with trout roe, but the pasta and entrées are the real showstoppers. Try the cavatelli with spicy pork belly ragu and the tender lamb ribs... then savor the taste, you might never come across flavors this unique again.
Traditional Balkan cuisine gets a modern update at Ambar, a Capitol Hill restaurant where elegant rusticity can be found in both the decor (wooden beams and shelving line the space) and the menu's hearty small plates. The extensive wine list and rakia-infused cocktails (a fruit brandy popular in Eastern Europe) pair well with Ambar's solid lineup of sausages, flatbreads, and house-baked pies. There's no doubt the meat and poultry section is the star of the menu, featuring dishes like bacon & peanut pork tenderloin, chicken kebabs, and slow-cooked pork with cabbage slaw.
Ancient food culture meets modern technique in the Turkish stunner Ottoman Taverna. Whether you're opting for kofte, kebabs, or sis cooked over charcoal -- or one of the pide (Turkish flatbreads) cooked in the wood-burning oven -- Chef Ilhan Erkek harnesses his grill like few others can in DC. Visually intriguing with intricate latticework, honeycomb light fixtures, and a vibrant mural, this stunning Mount Vernon Square spot is an excellent choice for non-meat eaters as well, as it offers multiple vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items.
Good food fast: that’s the impetus behind DC's Shouk, a Middle Eastern-inspired, vegetable-focused restaurant. All the dishes, from vegetable- or legume-stuffed pitas to polenta fries and beet salad, are plant-based. Even the labneh, a traditional Lebanese dairy spread, is made from fermented cashews. The counter-serve space might be conducive to a casual lunch, but tap wine and craft beer on the menu make it dinner-appropriate as well.
Chef Cedric Maupillier has taken his native French cuisine to the next level at this upscale Shaw restaurant. The menu is an exposé of crave-worthy but affordable plates like escargot pigs-in-a-blanket and ravioli stuffed with seasonal veggie purées. As far as cocktails go, expect to sip on minimalist drinks and European wines.
Tucked into 7th Street in Shaw, La Jambe is your passport to Paris: this stylish wine bar sports graffiti art on its walls like you'd find in a Paris back-alley, and offers fine French wines, charcuterie, and cheese plates with tiny French flags piercing blocks of Brie. While small bites like a house-made walnut pesto toast make for a perfect snack, there's more substantial fare on the menu, too, including sandwiches like Le Croque Monsieur (Jambon de Paris, Comte, Emmental on toasted bread) and a plat du jour, which has featured dishes such as foie gras with caramelized apples.
All-Purpose brings together some pedigreed partners: the teams behind the dynamite Red Hen and neighborhood bar Boundary Stone. Together, they’ve created an Italian-American, red sauce-inspired joint, serving everything from eggplant parm and antipastis to house-made charcuterie. And don’t miss the pizzas: the dough goes through a three-day fermentation process that yields a naturally rich flavor and a crispy crust.
Located down a curtained corridor inside of Chef Michael Schlow's other restaurant, Alta Strada, Conosci is an ode to Italian crudo. The kitchen uses only induction burners, steamers, and toaster ovens to craft three different tasting menus that showcase some of the best seafood in DC. Instead of a dedicated bar, Conosci has a cocktail cart that roves around the dining room serving drinks tableside.
Smoked & Stacked is bringing Shaw some much-needed pastrami sandwiches. The breakfast and lunch spot is inspired by both Chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley's California upbringing and her adoptive New York taste. Breakfast options include the clean-eating Cali Girl made with cured salmon, a fried egg, avocado, and sprouts, and the New Yorker, featuring thick & smoky pastrami, a fried egg, comte cheese, and hot pepper jelly. Build your own sandwich at lunch or keep it simple (but heavy) with the pastrami and Dijon mustard Stacked.
From Aaron Silverman of Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls is a luxurious dining experience that nods to hospitality and elegance. The Capitol Hill restaurant opened in 2016 and was awarded two Michelin stars soon after, a recognition that should come as no surprise given Silverman's opening mission to reinvent fine dining. The 13-course tasting menu doesn't stick to one theme, instead, it features an array of avant garde courses that bounce between light and heavy. Dinner here comes with a heavy price tag, but there is a casual coffee bar in the front that serves sandwiches, pastries, and coffee during the day.
Top Chef finalist Kwame Onwuachi's Shaw Bijou has solidified its place in DC's fine-dining scene -- and not without a glamorous splash. Situated in a renovated Shaw townhouse that's hip and homey, it's more of an experience than a restaurant: you're even required to purchase a $185 ticket online for the culinary show (hopeful visitors clamor for reservations as if they were newly released concert tickets; they're made available on the first of every month for the following month). You start off in a luxury cocktail lounge sporting comfy Icelandic sheepskin chairs, where you simply tell the seasoned bartender what flavors you're feeling that evening. After imbibing, you're guided through the kitchen, where you can witness dishes being primped and polished, and take photos with Onwuachi if you please (a food blogger's dream). Finally, you're moved to your table in the chic, exposed-brick dining room of only eight tables, where you consume multiple courses of avant-garde international plates inspired by Onwuachi's childhood memories. For all its pomp and circumstance, there's no dress code at Shaw Bijou, which furthers Onwuachi's goal of creating a comfortable space similar to a dinner party at his own home.
Not to be confused with the chain of gyms Kanye made famous, Equinox is James Beard Award-winning Chef Todd Gray's mid-Atlantic culinary experiment, where upscale plates with minimalist presentation are served without pretension. As elegant as the white-tablecloth setting is (it's practically neighbors with the White House, after all), the service and plates aren't snobby, only inventive. The menu's dominated by locally sourced seafood courses like BBQ salmon filet, roasted redfish, and pistachio-crusted tout, plus a smattering of chicken, pasta, and vegan options.
Authenticity is the name of the game at this warm and vibrant (think yellow and blue stripes on the wall) Chinatown ramen shop: they import their noodles from Japan, use a special recipe they concocted themselves, and make their flavorful chintan stock over 16 hours. Among their five varieties of Sapporo-style ramen is a vegan choice topped with veggies like brussel sprouts, snow peas, carrots, and braised shiitake mushrooms that -- even against the classic pork-based bowls -- reigns supreme.
Situated in a converted townhouse on Capitol Hill, Rose's Luxury is a twinkle-lit, farmhouse-chic restaurant that draws crowds for its bold small plates. Unfortunately for those crowds, it doesn't accept reservations. Get here early for dinner and you can nab a front-row seat at the chef's counter overlooking the open kitchen, where shareable dishes like Thai-marinated pork blade steak and boudin-stuffed jalapeño are prepared with precision.