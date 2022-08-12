The 12 Best Deals You Can Score During DC’s Summer Restaurant Week

DC’s annual Summer Restaurant Week is back, and it’s a great excuse to get out of your toasty apartment and skip cooking for a night.

Hosted from August 15-21, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s Restaurant Week includes brunch, lunch, and dinner promotions at restaurants around the DMV area. Participating restaurants are offering three-course meals at brunch and lunch for $25 and at dinner for $40 or $55 per person.

Whether you opt for lunch with an award-winning wine program or grab a seat at one of the city’s most historic restaurants, you can’t go wrong at any of the more than 175 participating locations. But to help you narrow it down a bit, we rounded up 10 brand new spots, highly anticipated reopenings, and local favorites with unbelievable deals to check out this year during Summer Restaurant Week.