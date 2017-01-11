All the Ways DC's Food Scene Absolutely Destroys New York's

DC chefs are really invested in their city

"What I love about the DC food scene over New York's is the sense of ownership people have in their restaurant and level of pride you see in everyone from the bartenders to the cooks to the chef. People really invest themselves here in one place, whereas in New York they tend to bounce around. It really shows in the food and experience. NYC can feel a little impersonal and cold." -- Marjorie Meek-Bradley, executive chef, Ripple, Roofers Union, and Smoked & Stacked

We've been the underdogs forever, and now's our time to shine

"I feel DC is making its mark with food nationally right at this moment, whereas New York has had that identity for a very long time. I think the chefs, restaurateurs, distillers, etc. are all compelled to innovate in a way that is different from a more established city that doesn't have that same drive because they don't need to. It’s that underdog effect, and DC has been the underdog for too long, but sometimes that leads to greater heights." -- Tim Ma, Tim Ma Restaurant Group (Water & Wall, Chase the Submarine, and Kyirisan)