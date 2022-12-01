There's a Massive New Starbucks Reserve® Store Inside the Empire State Building® — So We Explored It

A new Starbucks location is opening up in Midtown. That may not seem like news, but this one is very different from your usual coffee shop. Starbucks Reserve® stores represent the company’s passion for coffee, craft and innovation. New York has been lucky enough to host several of these sites, including the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District, where you can see the roasting process firsthand, and the Starbucks Reserve store in Greenwich Village. However, their new location just opened in one of New York's most iconic spots: within the Empire State Building itself. Because it’s such a legendary building, we had to check it out and report back. Here’s what we learned:

The Empire State Building® inspired its design

Spanning three stories and 23,000 square feet, the brand-new Starbucks Reserve store houses a ground floor to-go counter, downstairs lounge and coffee bar, and upstairs restaurant and cocktail bar. In each space, inspiration was taken from the Empire State Building while making the venue feel uniquely Starbucks, too. Local artists lent their touch to the design, creating several murals that play up Starbucks' history in the coffee world. An art deco aesthetic permeates the space, and even small details like curtains and room dividers evoke the architectural history of the Empire State Building. The ground floor is low-key but sophisticated, feeling like a high-end take on your typical neighborhood Starbucks cafe, and offers the brand's packed lineup of Italian fare from Princi, coffee drinks to go, plus Starbucks Reserve beans to take home.

Heading upstairs (past a three-story mural showcasing the coffee growing and brewing process) brings you to the restaurant, arranged to allow for large groups and intimate tables alike, where they’re serving up dinner, cocktails, and more. Again, the art deco influences are everywhere, from the exposed steel beam columns to the gorgeous full bar.

The final floor, the below-ground lounge area, features reservable private rooms and coffee bars set up for tastings and classes. If you’re friends with a whiskey-coffee aficionado, maybe they’d like to try Whiskey Barrel-Aged 101. Martini lovers can try the Espresso Martini Flight Fundamentals workshop, while those of all ages can sign up for the Spirit-Free Spritzes class.