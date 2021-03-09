Wendy’s New Jalapeño Popper Menu Items Revive the Great Sandwich vs. Salad Debate

Sponsored by Wendy's ®

The launch of a new Wendy’s menu item is cause for celebration, but two new items? That’s an event. Wendy’s has just announced a pair of options inspired by everyone’s favorite capsaicin-rich appetizer: the jalapeño popper. True to their origins, they’ve remixed their classic spicy chicken sandwich to include jalapeños, jalapeño cream cheese, and bacon (why not), while also unveiling a jalapeño popper salad as well.

As a huge fan of poppers myself, I couldn’t wait to try them. However, in debating which one to try first, I ran into a classic conundrum: Which is better, sandwich or salad? How does one even compare the two? I decided I had to weigh in and get it all in writing, just to be clear. Using the jalapeño popper sandwich and salad as examples, I debated their merits. Keep reading to discover which one won. Of course, if you get hungry while contemplating this high-stakes face-off, you can head over to a Wendy’s near you and settle the debate for yourself.

The Sandwich

Defending the sandwich, especially a sandwich as carefully crafted as Wendy’s Jalapeño Popper Sandwich, is admittedly an easy task. They’ve been a home-run lunch option ever since the Earl of Sandwich dreamt it up during his hours at the poker table (or so the story goes). Wendy’s refined the concept further, resulting in me personally developing a reputation for bringing a spicy chicken sandwich into the Thrillist offices with almost-scary regularity. (I was even thrown a Frosty-themed birthday party one year.) Now, if someone were to ask me “What could possibly improve the spicy chicken sandwich, if anything?”, I might boldly say: three types of cheese. Which is exactly what the jalapeño popper sandwich offers. Shredded pepper jack cheese, Cheddar cheese sauce, and the poppers-inspired jalapeño cream cheese combine in magical ways, almost enough to make you wonder: could they have gone too far? But of course, when it comes to cheese, that’s impossible.

Of course, sandwiches have a natural advantage in this debate by virtue of how delicious carbs are. And the classic, lightly-toasted Wendy’s bun never disappoints. This has the added benefit of making the sandwich portable, another pro point when compared to the salad’s bowl and fork setup. Most of the remaining ingredients are shared with its salad counterpart: spicy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and of course, jalapeños. The total package is satisfying without being completely gut-busting (assuming you can handle the spice, that is.) In order to make a fair comparison, however, we must consider the salad fully.

The Salad

When it comes to versatility, nothing can match a salad. Even at the height of our collective “is a hot dog a sandwich?” mania, salad fans knew deep down that they had the more diverse category. (What’s weirder, calling a taco a sandwich or calling “ambrosia salad” a salad? Search your heart, you know the answer.) The salad has other factors in its favor as well, although they’re underappreciated. The crisp, light texture of lettuce, for example, is often overlooked by meat-centric food critics. Not this writer! In our case study of the Wendy’s Jalapeño Popper Salad, the customary romaine & spring mix lettuce bring a lot to the table, along with diced tomatoes that give it a fresh base. To bring that jalapeño popper flavor, they introduced a jalapeño cheddar crouton mix, an innovation that pays huge dividends. Personally, I think croutons need to appear in more dishes. (Wendy’s, if you’re listening…) Plus, of course, the dressing. In this case, it's a creamy ranch with just a slight kick to bring even more of that popper flavor to the forefront.

Now, salad mudslingers may chime in with their usual “it’s not filling enough” argument. Using the Wendy’s Jalapeño Popper Salad as an example is an easy rebuttal. With chopped spicy chicken, crispy applewood smoked bacon, and a bit of shredded pepper jack cheese, the salad is hearty enough to compete easily with its sandwich counterpart. With its crisp veggies, savory meats, and jalapeño ranch dressing to really deliver that poppers flavor, you hardly miss the bread.

The Verdict

At the end of the day, the battle between sandwich and salad is not fought with words. It’s fought when you decide what’s for lunch. Whether you prefer the portability of the sandwich or the crunch of a salad comes down to personal preference. Especially when it comes to Wendy’s jalapeño popper sandwich and salad, my recommendation is simply that you’ll have to try them both for yourself.