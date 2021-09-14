What Could Be Butter Than This Founder Showing the Best Spots in Eastside LA

Sydney Yorkshire is a native Angeleno with a penchant for unique flavors and great views, so much she founded her creative brand and business, What Could Be Butter. As a restaurant PR and social media specialist, no one knows mouth-watering culinary masterpieces better than Sydney.



On this special episode of Thrillist Explorers, Sydney takes a tour of her favorite places to eat on the Eastside of LA whenever she’s not traveling. From the best burritos to the places to go to burn it off, Sydney shares insider tips to make the most of your experiences.