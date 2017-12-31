The Best Restaurant Chains for Conquering Your New Year's Hangover

January is a time of new beginnings, a time to wipe the slate clean, start fresh, and resolve to become a better human being. But January 1 -- New Year's Day -- is usually spent in bed, spooning a gallon of Gatorade and a box of ibuprofen while holding onto a general air of regret about the night (and in some cases, the year) before. And when you do manage to crawl out from under the covers, you're definitely not going to want to cook.
Luckily, most major chain restaurants are open on 1/1 (make sure to check your local locations as sometimes holiday hours can vary). And even more luckily, almost every major chain has a hangover-busting item in the menu to help put the spring back in your step and make sure you make it to the gym by January 2. Who knows? Maybe you'll even make it back for more than one day this year.
This Mojito Hot Toddy Is the Destroyer of Colds
Applebee's
Best hangover meal: All-Day Brunch Burger
This inter-meal burger is like a the miraculous love child of the best part of breakfast (bacon and eggs) and the best part of life (cheeseburgers). And it’s the perfect greasy food amalgamation to soak up all the booze from last night’s ball-drop celebrations. Also, you’ll avoid the sting of wishing you ordered breakfast instead of lunch, or vice versa. Which is good, because regret and hangovers should not go hand-in-hand. Even though they almost always do.
Benihana
Best hangover meal: The full teppanyaki experience (but especially the fried rice)
The hibachi grill chain might not be a "traditional" place to burn off your hangover, but consider this: Not only can you line your innards with mounds of hot-off-the-stove/table fried rice, you also get a little show to take your mind off all the soul- and mind-crushing pain. Have you ever seen someone depressed after watching the hibachi masters make an onion volcano, or deftly flip a shrimp into your grandpa's mouth? The answer is a firm "no."
Buffalo Wild Wings
Best hangover meal: 12 wings -- half extra hot, half bourbon honey mustard
While chicken wings are not the heartiest option on this list, a half-dozen of extra hot from B-Dubs will definitely help you sweat out your hangover in the most delicious way possible. Make sure to add in a sampling of bourbon honey mustard, too -- just to help cool down your taste buds and remind you that, yes, you still love bourbon -- despite it betraying your body last night.
Cheesecake Factory
Best hangover meal: Celebration Cheesecake, JW's Pink Lemonade
CF's menu is thicker than a Russian existential novel, and that makes choosing a meal tough, as there's almost every style of food in there -- from fettuccine Alfredo to biscuits and gravy. But for your NYD-specific hangover, you're going to opt for a tall glass of hair of the dog in the form of the super-hydrating (and also highly alcoholic) JW's Pink Lemonade, paired with a plate of the Celebration (read: Funfetti) cheesecake. Some people find hangover salvation in sweets instead of grease, and it's still a holiday, damn it. You should be celebrating. Also while you're there, try to figure out who "JW" is.
Chili's
Best hangover meal: beef fajitas... and baby back ribs
At Chili's, there's no mistaking the dulcet tones of a sizzling plate of fajitas being schlepped by your table via a flaired-up server. It's one of the most appetizing sounds on this or potentially any planet. And it should wake your appetite up, should you still be struggling. Since the other most appetizing sound on the face of the planet is the legendary baby back ribs song, you should probably snag some of those too, for good measure.
Chipotle
Best hangover meal: carnitas burrito with guacamole
The merits of a torpedo-sized burrito filled with rice, beans, and carnitas should be self-evident in the world of hangovers. But, make sure you also spring for guac, as avocados (and by extension guacamole) have some legitimate hangover-busting carotenoids and healthy fats that can offset some of the ravages you just put your body through. It's science!
Cracker Barrel
Best hangover meal: biscuits and gravy
If you don't live in a quaint, Southern mansion with a mom that'll whip up some homemade biscuits while you nap away your headache on an antique rocking chair on the front porch, just go to Cracker Barrel. Not only will they whip up some "authentic" biscuits and gravy, you can also pass out on one of their rustic rocking chairs once you fill up your gut. Warning: If you sleep for more than 20 minutes, they expect you to buy the chair. Probably.
Denny's
Best hangover meal: Grand Slam
If you have to ask why Denny's Grand Slam -- the classic medley of flapjacks, bacon, eggs, and sausage -- is good for a hangover... you probably shouldn't be reading this article. Or even drinking in the first place. Seriously, what is wrong with you?
IHOP
Best hangover meal: chicken & waffles
I know it might seem like a minor act of heresy to order waffles at the International House of Pancakes. But IHOP has a surprisingly good riff on the soul food neo-classic combo of chicken and waffles. You have the starch to soak up the booze and the chicken to add a layer of beautiful grease (which in this case is a good thing) to an otherwise miserable morning. And hey, you can always order some pancakes on your way out, if you are still feeling bad about the flapjack-shunning.
In-N-Out Burger
Best hangover meal: "Animal-Style" Double-Double (no fries!)
Apologies for all readers on the East Coast, but In-N-Out's (not-so-secret) secret menu item deserves a spot on this list, despite not technically being nationally available. The "Animal-Style" burger is, quite simply, a hangover melting panacea of gooey cheese, beef grilled with copious amounts of mustard, sautéed onions, and a liberal layer of orange mystery sauce. No fries necessary (or recommended). If you live in driving distance from an In-N-Out, congrats. If not, maybe it's time to start looking at flight deals.
McDonald's
Best hangover meal: McGriddle, Big Mac, and a Chocolate Chip Frappe
Micky D's has long been a preferred option for quickly squashing a hangover. And now, since they added all-day breakfast, you don't have to drag yourself out of bed before 10am to snag a greasy-in-the-best-possible-way McGriddle. And once you are there, you should probably get a Big Mac (for obvious reasons) and the weirdly delicious Chocolate Chip Frappe for a little caffeine/sweet boost. In a hungover haze, those Golden Arches are like a shining oasis in a desert of headaches and hunger shakes. You'll never appreciate McDonald's more.
Olive Garden
Best hangover meal: salad and breadsticks
Sure, you have to order an actual meal to get the never-ending supply of salad and breadsticks. But if you're hungover, and especially if you are still feeling a little queasy, there is literally no better option than light salad and some buttery breadsticks to ease your appetite into the new year. Just box up your pasta for later, when the constant threat of vomiting subsides.
Outback Steakhouse
Best hangover meal: the Big Aussie Bloom
Look, you could stay at home and watch Crocodile Dundee while housing a bunch of onion rings, or you can go to this vaguely Australian steakhouse and watch large families eat well-done steaks while dads say “crikey” as you house this big-ass, deep-fried, hangover-slaying mutant that piles cheese fries and chopped steak onto the already decadent Bloomin' Onion. You can always bring a tablet and have a little Mick Dundee marathon in the restaurant, too, preferably to watch with that hilarious dad who keeps talking about putting shrimp on the barbie.
Shake Shack
Best hangover meal: Shackburger, cheese fries, and a chocolate milk shake
The burger/cheese fries/milk shake trifecta might seem like overkill to some. But if you really want to put your hangover on the ropes, consider this to be a fast-casual haymaker punch to your symptoms. This meal is decadent. It is wildly unhealthy. It is the platonic ideal of a hangover-busting, super-late breakfast/kind of lunch/whatever you call a meal at 2pm while wearing sweatpants. And if it doesn't make you feel better physically, it should at least help you maintain your sanity and improve your worldview for at least the rest of New Year's Day.
Taco Bell
Best hangover meal: 5 Doritos Locos Tacos and a Baja Blast
No need to overcomplicate things, especially since you can stare at that big-ass menu all day. Just get a bunch of those game-changing tacos and a Baja Blast, mostly because you need caffeine and coffee and nacho cheese don't really pair well together. Trust me, I've tried.
TGI Fridays
Best hangover meal: mozzarella sticks
With an order of Friday's weirdly flat, ooey, greasy mozz sticks, you will be thanking God it's Friday. Even though it will be Monday. And also you'll be more thankful that you can finally see straight again and your skull doesn't feel like it's being axed by Paul Bunyan. Oh, and they're part of that Endless Apps thing, so you can stay there eating them all day. And if you can't make it out of the house, stock up on these.
Waffle House
Best hangover meal: hashbrown bowl, waffles, smothered & covered grits, and a back-to-back selection of "Tuesday's Gone" by Lynyrd Skynyrd on the table jukebox
Waffle House and booze go together like champagne and hangovers. Which is why, ideally, you'll be eating this "hangover" meal immediately after drinking, instead of the next morning. The best defense is a good offense, and that certainly applies to waffles. Pop on some classic, wistful Skynyrd on the jukebox, put on your best fake Southern accent, and ring in the new year with a pile of grits and some beer-flavored hiccups. It truly is the American way.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.