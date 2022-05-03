We’re Calling It Now: The Hottest Item of Spring Will Be a Chicken Sandwich

Fashions come and go, seasons change, trends fall out of style, but some things remain constant year after year. Popeyes chicken is one of those things. For almost 50 years, the chain has been serving its Louisiana-style fried chicken with sides like Cajun fries, shrimp baskets, and those legendary biscuits. It truly never fails. It’s batting 1,000. It is the no-skips playlist of fried chicken joints. That’s why the announcement of any new Popeyes' item is met with significant anticipation — and why its new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, dropping May 3, will most likely be the hottest launch in town. The sandwich consisting of zesty Buffalo and creamy ranch sauce atop fried chicken, all on a brioche bun, may just be the next hot ticket item, especially when you consider Popeyes' history.

In 2019, the brand unveiled its first chicken sandwich — a complete game-changer whose introduction to the market pretty much ended the “chicken sandwich wars” within fast food. Think back to that time: we had headlines like “Popeyes’ First Fried Chicken Sandwich Is the Best New Thing in Fast Food,” lines as long as 100 people queued up for chicken goodness, and an almost instantaneous shortage of the sandwiches. When the company was able to re-release them weeks later, there was another frenzy for people to get their hands on one, including countless numbers of repeat customers.

After hype like this, I finally understand “drop culture.” For years, sneakerheads and fashionistas would line up by Thrillist’s SoHo offices, waiting for the latest from one of the many nearby flagship brand stores. Now, I, too, have found my drop worth waiting for. The sandwiches are rolling out soon — again, May 3 is the current launch date — so I plan on getting ready. Dust off the comfortable shoes, mark your calendars, and be prepared to wait in line for the next big thing in chicken sandwiches.