Does 'Killing Eve' Fit in the Anti-Heroine TV Lexicon?

A bowl of gelato suddenly smacked onto a child’s dress. An unlikely murderer silently freaking out by eating her feelings in a Parisian train station. A killer whose visions of Jesus are herself in drag (and who murders a cat named Lucifer). Noted Shakespearean theater actress Fiona Shaw playing air guitar. Through its four seasons, BBC America’s Killing Eve—which ended on April 10—taunted its audience with absurdities and ironies. However, Stephanie Varella, a TV development coach and former executive who authored TV Development Guide: How an Idea Becomes a TV Show, describes the first season, as “more of a niche show” and adds that “I think there is a group of people that know about it, and watch it and love it. More people did show up for Season 2, but I don’t feel like there’s a big, broad audience that knows about it.” (They were also furious about the finale, with Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke writing a scathing review that had the headline “Killing Eve Ends With a Total Betrayal of What Once Made It Great.”) But it wasn’t just the sardonic language, enviable fashion choices, and international filming locales that made the obsession between Sandra Oh’s titular criminal profiler and Jodie Comer’s ace assassin Villanelle gain such a cult following. The series, which is based on the Luke Jennings novels, conquered a traditionally man’s world of I-just-can’t-quit-you homoerotic-tinged relationships; ones usually associated with classic hero-villain pairings like like Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter or Batman and Joker. “What Killing Eve helped to make space for was that type of dark female character at the center of prestige dramas,” says Charlotte E. Howell, an assistant professor at Boston University’s Department of Film and Television. She adds that “by centering the female anti-hero in a story focused around women, Killing Eve—at least in the logic of the industry—cracked the code of how to make a female villain work in a prestige drama.”

She says to think about one of the most notorious images of the show: Comer, sitting smug on a couch while wearing an oversized, candy pink Molly Goddard dress and combat boots. She’s a bored Disney princess. A schoolgirl called into the headmaster's office after a prank. She’s, as Howell believes marketers saw her, pretty, white, thin, European, and “wearing this girly outfit. But she can kick your ass.” Although there was an evolution in the 1990s to a more girl-power feminism with La Femme Nikita and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, historically, these femme fatales are “sexually attractive to the main investigator figure” and who use “that attractiveness to disarm the investigator or use them more specifically to get their way [such as to] get back with an old boyfriend by setting them on the wrong path,” says Howell. She cites the work of historians like Janet Staiger, who has argued that film noir is “postwar male melodrama” and “that the figure of the femme fatale is wrapped up in the expectation of a masculine audience.” On TV, Howell says, these characters tend to dominate in soap operas—such as Heather Locklear’s scheming mini-skirt aficionado, Amanda Woodward, on Melrose Place or the first couple seasons of Scandal when we thought Bellamy Young’s Mellie Grant was just a manipulative, scorned wife—“pretty and feminine, and thus disarming, female villains who are manipulative but charming and have their own version, or lack, of morality.” But getting audiences to root for a heroine who is well-dressed, openly queer, and is murder on the dance floor (or on a church camping trip)? “Killing Eve turns [the femme fatale trope] on its head in a lot of ways because it is oriented toward feminine audiences,” Howell says. She adds that, as a show with female leads, female producers and a tradition of knighting a different woman as a head writer each season (Season 1 was Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Season 2 was Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell …), this show inherently brings a “very different connotation” than those brought from “the male perspective.” Sherri Williams, an assistant professor in race, media and communication at American University's School of Communication says, both in news coverage and in entertainment programming, “we are seeing more stories centered around violence committed by women—but only by a certain kind of woman.” She points to the flurry of media attention for Amanda Knox’s murder trial in Italy and Casey Anthony’s trial for the death of her daughter, Caylee, in Florida. Both womens’ court cases happened in 2011—the same year as serial killer Anthony Sowell stood trial for kidnapping, raping and murdering Black women. But Knox and Anthony got considerably more news coverage. “We don't think of women, and particularly white women, as violent killers,” Williams says. “So to have a white woman [in that role], people would be a little more comfortable watching.”

Killing Eve also struck just as mainstream TV realized true-crime-but-make-it-prestige programming was audience catnip. We now have, or are about to have, a slew of limited series focused on blonde, female killers who are equal parts fascinating and dangerous: USA Network’s Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story; Hulu’s The Girl from Plainville and Candy; HBO’s Love and Death: NBC’s The Thing About Pam, which is meant to satirize true-crime (two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellweger in a fat suit and drinking Big Gulps-sized sodas!) while also being about an actual murder. The trailer for Candy shows ax murderer Candy Montgomery (portrayed by Jessica Biel) as a slightly unhinged, if not devious, church-going suburbanite. Do any of these shows owe a debt of gratitude to Killing Eve? Not really, say the programming executives and television historians interviewed for this story. One, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, pointed out that true-crime programming is simply a slam-dunk because it’s so easy to piece together from news coverage and quickly turn into a limited series (plus, what actress doesn’t want to get inside the mind of a murderer?). Although true-crime went mainstream with programs about male subjects like HBO’s The Jinx and Netflix’s Making a Murderer, as well as the podcast Serial, there has been a shift in recent years as channels push for diversity. TV development coach Varella notes that executives are “looking for female-led shows” and that “true-crime plays really well with the female audience.” (Shout out to the Oxygen Network and Saturday Night Live for making that abundantly obvious.) COVID-19 aside, it usually takes two to three years to get a show on the air after it’s green-lit. Another development executive, who also agreed to speak anonymously, says that there might be a better direct lineage between Killing Eve and more recent dark and gritty female-led series. While Paramount+’s Why Women Kill, which premiered in 2019, is more campy than disturbing, better comparisons would be Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, based on an Argentinian property and follows an immigrant who rises up the ranks of the Las Vegas mob scene, or Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which deals with teenage girls who resort to various methods of brutal survival after being stranded in the wilderness. The first premiered in 2022 and the second in 2021; both after many Killing Eve fans had left that show for dead, having tired of the will-they-won’t-they antics of Eve and Villanelle.The exec adds that even the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which aired in 2021, was darker than previous ones—which is saying something for a program set in a world of institutionalized rape and murder—and that “I think that doors have been open to go there on other shows.” So is Hollywood going on a Killing-related spree? Silka Luisa’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Shining Girls is based on Lauren Beukes’ novel and stars Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mazrachi, a bright and talented woman who travels through time to hunt the man who tried to kill her. The new Apple TV+ anthology series, Roar—whose music is, ironically, scored by Isobel Waller-Bridge, the sister of the Killing Eve creator—comes from GLOW’s Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and is based on Cecelia Ahern’s feminist-tinged short story collection. And it doesn’t seem to be ending. Paramount+ is developing a TV adaptation of the psychological thriller, Fatal Attraction. This time, it will be less about an obsessed woman stalking a married man and more a modern look at infidelity through the lens of "strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control." Just another example of a female-led show twisting a knife into a male-dominated storyline.