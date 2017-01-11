We Ranked Every English-Language Movie Made in Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s idyllic canals look like ready-to-go movie sets... which is why it’s so strange that more international movies haven’t, you know, used them as movie sets. Ask any local to name a couple of flicks made here, and they’ll probably stall after Ocean’s Twelve and “that one James Bond film.” As it turns out, there are a ton more, so we diligently listed -- and ranked -- them all to point you in the right direction.

The rules: it must be a feature-length, non-documentary film, in English, not made by a local studio (alone). It must have had a theatrical run outside the Netherlands. And it must have at least one prominent sequence showing off our incredibly lovely city. Let’s get to it.