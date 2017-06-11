They'll teach you how to toss pies like a pro

If when young, you asked your mom where pizza comes from and she was all "it comes from the pizza stork, honey", then your mom is weird and a liar. At least Max's Coal Oven Pizza wants to make up for her with its hyper-instructive, hands-on course that walks you through every step of making a pie in the only genuine coal burning oven in Georgia, and then lets you devour your handiwork alongside a couple beers.
The basis of all pizza, and what you'll be starting with. Respect the balls.
For once, it's ok to play with your food.
Now it's time to get down to business and pull that bad boy -- your highly trained pizzaiolo coach not named Hayden Fox will show you exactly how it's done.
By the time this class is over, you will be able to do this awesome, timeless maneuver, without messing up.
Like we said, by the time it's OVER. This may happen in the interim.
Fantastic rule they will drill into your head: spread the mozzarella around quite liberally, or go the feta or goat cheese route.
They've got a sexy array of meats and veggies for you to get all custom with.
All loaded up? Alright, your pizza's ready for its tanning session.
Yes, you've nurtured your pizza, now it's time to send it out into the harsh world... of the only authentic coal-burning pizza oven in Georgia.
Your pizza is being tested. It will make it through this.
The coal burns at 12,700 BTU, causing the oven to reach temps close to 900 degrees. Watch your eyebrows.
Now that's a pizza pie! And you did it.
Now's the worst part: sharing with your friends. Classes accommodate up to eight, and while you can come solo, you can also challenge seven buddies to a pizza-off.
You've done it. Brush the flour off your shoulders and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
And because pizza and beer are eternal bedfellows, you'll enjoy two brews (or glasses of wine, you swanky beast) while you cook. It's all just $30/ person, so that means it's time to book a class now. 300 Marietta St NW; Downtown; 404.974.2941; MaxsATL.com