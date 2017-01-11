What Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Unapologetically Shows Us About Our City

Atlanta will probably be different from what people expect when they first watch it, making it exactly like the city itself -- if you weren't born here. Unlike other shows named after cities (Dallas! Nashville! Deadwood!), Atlanta is doing something novel. It wants to give you a look at the city through the lives and experiences of the people you meet, and it wants you to explore how Atlanta's racial demographics, economic realities, and rich culture come together to create something utterly unique. It's a dramatic comedy that wouldn't make sense anywhere else (Glover has called it "Twin Peaks with rappers"), and there's definitely a blend of streets-meet-strange in the story. As soon as you see the title graphic pop up on the screen over a wide shot of the city skyline juxtaposed by trap music, you get the sense that this is not the same "Welcome to Atlanta" that we got 15 years ago from Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri. This intro reminds you that what you've seen on Atlanta-based reality television is anything but genuine for many residents.