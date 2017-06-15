must-dos
Everything You Have to Do This Summer in Atlanta

Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Aquarium | f11photo/shutterstock

Summer happens quickly in Atlanta, so it’s good to know all the main events occurring before fall. So here’s a list of the big-deal happenings all around ATL between now and mid-September, and we’ll keep adding more. You be the judge of just how much summer fun you can stand -- leave it up to us and you’ll surely collapse within a couple weeks, but hey, at least it’ll be a whole lot of fun!

June
Atlanta
photo.ua/shutterstock

June

Friday
Jun 16
The big street beach party is back
The big street beach party is back
Decatur Square
It’s now called Summer in the City instead of Decatur Beach Party, but there’ll still be 60 tons of sand in the streets.
Saturday
Jun 17
Celebrate African history
Celebrate African history
Mozley Park
The annual Juneteenth parade will have bands, floats, car clubs, and party people.
Saturday
Jun 17
See Gucci Mane, Migos, and more
See Gucci Mane, Migos, and more
Philips Arena
Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash will also feature Remy Ma, probably dissing Nicki again.
Saturday
Jun 17
Drink your weight in beer
Drink your weight in beer
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest will have 200+ sudsy, buzzy beverages and a 5K to help work them off.
Saturday
Jun 24
Prove that you appreciate art by buying some
Prove that you appreciate art by buying some
Historic Fourth Ward Park
Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Fest will have painted, drawn, crafted, and weirdly constructed things. Bring money!
Sunday
Jun 25
Completely pig out
Completely pig out
The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead
If you like pork and haven’t been to Cochon555, make this the year to try the fancy traveling swine and wine competition between ATL’s best chefs.
July
Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Aquarium | Tanachot Srijam/Shutterstock

July

Saturday
Jul 1
Drink like a fish amongst real fish
Drink like a fish amongst real fish
Georgia Aquarium
You’ll eat Wolfgang Puck barbecue and drink lots of local and regional beer at Red, White & Brew.
Tuesday
Jul 4
See sparkles in the park
See sparkles in the park
Centennial Olympic Park
Watch fireworks synced to music, all for free. Be early for a good spot.
Tuesday
Jul 4
An alternative fireworks option!
An alternative fireworks option!
Mall of Georgia
If you’re in Gwinnett County, it might be easier to see the lights and hear the booms here.
Saturday
Jul 15
Be a child again
Be a child again
Atlanta Field Day allows you and friends to play elementary school games even though you now have student loan debt.
Sunday
Jul 16
Worship the tomato
Worship the tomato
Park Tavern
Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival, Ford Fry’s celebration of the most contentious fruit, is back in all its acidity.
Saturday
Jul 22
Gorge on ice cream
Gorge on ice cream
Piedmont Park
The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival wants you to eat all the cold, sweet dairy products you can in seven hours.
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 22-30
Join the racket
Join the racket
Atlantic Station
Watch Venus Williams and other pro tennis players at the weeklong Atlanta Open tourney.
Wednesday
Jul 26
Watch hoop dreams
Watch hoop dreams
See 360 of the best girls basketball teams in the country at the Tournament of Champions
See 360 of the best girls basketball teams in the country at the Tournament of Champions
Friday
Jul 28
Move your body
Move your body
Covenant House Georgia
If the Atlanta African Dance & Drum festival doesn’t make you dance, you can’t dance.
Saturday
Jul 29
Drink and walk like the undead
Drink and walk like the undead
Diesel Filling Station
The Atlanta Zombie Pub Crawl, with its zombie shots, pin-up girl contest, and makeup art, will give you life.
Saturday
Jul 29
Experience Prohibition outdoors
Experience Prohibition outdoors
Heritage Green
A ticket to Prohibition in the Park gets you five cocktails, non-stop food, and a pop-up speakeasy.
August
German Bierfest Atlanta
German Bierfest Atlanta | German Bierfest Atlanta

August

Saturday
Aug 5
Tour 10 BeltLine Bars
Tour 10 BeltLine Bars
Eastside Trail - Atlanta BeltLine (various stops)
A cheap ticket gets you five drink tickets at Apres Diem, Hampton + Hudson, Venkman’s, and other nearby BeltLine establishments.
Saturday
Aug 12
Get the best kind of blues
Get the best kind of blues
Harmony Park
Get six hours of saucy, semi-sad good times at the Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival.
Friday
Aug 18
Ball out for charity
Ball out for charity
Hyatt Regency Atlanta
Dress black tie and attend the Can Can Ball to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Friday
Aug 18
Hit a tattoo festival
Hit a tattoo festival
Sheraton Atlanta
Atlanta Tattoo Expo promises lots of chances to show off (or stare) at stained skin.
Friday
Aug 18
Watch cool/weird movies
Watch cool/weird movies
The Synchronicity Theatre
Buying tix to the Atlanta Underground Film Fest will make up for the time you spent watching that new Baywatch.
Saturday
Aug 19
Run like an extraterrestrial
Run like an extraterrestrial
Riverside Park
Be an ATLien in Roswell by running the Area 13.1 Terrestrial 5K.
Saturday
Aug 19
Buy art in the park
Buy art in the park
Piedmont Park
The Piedmont Park Arts Festival will have 250+ artists selling stuff.
Sunday
Aug 20
Crown yourself the wing king
Crown yourself the wing king
The Foundry at Puritan Mill
Southern Wing Showdown has 25 restaurants from ATL, Nashville, Charleston, and more regional cities bringing wings.
Saturday
Aug 26
Drink German beers in big glasses
Drink German beers in big glasses
Woodruff Park
The 35 brews at German Bierfest’s 14th anniversary will make you appreciate having a stein.
Saturday
Aug 26
Find out who makes ATL's best cocktail
Find out who makes ATL's best cocktail
Fifth Street Bridge
Local bartenders will duke it out over who makes the best cocktails in town at the Atlanta Cocktail Wars.
Saturday
Aug 26
Wine your heart out
Wine your heart out
Mason Fine Art Gallery
Sample many premium Georgia wines -- and ones from further away -- at Wine Fest.
Saturday
Aug 26
Get REAL shady
Get REAL shady
Grant Park
Hide under a tree while you eat, drink, and hear live music at the annual GP festival.
September
Atlanta
BluIz60/Shutterstock

September

Friday
Sep 1
Read a damn book
Read a damn book
Decatur Square
Meet authors, learn how to write a book, and nerd out in the best way possible at Decatur Book Festival.
Friday
Sep 1
Live out your most dragon-esque fantasy
Live out your most dragon-esque fantasy
Hyatt Regency Atlanta
It’s DragonCon. Nothing else to say, just be there, as weirdly dressed as you possibly can be.
Sunday
Sep 3
Dance! Dance! Dance!
Dance! Dance! Dance!
Grant Park
House in the Park is free, and there are a lot of house DJs pumping out songs to make you step.
Sunday
Sep 3
Get jerked around
Get jerked around
Georgia International Horse Park
Atlanta Jerk Fest just sounds like a party full of people you’ve dated. It’s actually about Caribbean food, music, and good vibes.
Friday
Sep 8
See Mos Def’s last show
See Mos Def’s last show
Yasiin Bey, Too $hort, Jill Scott, and more will hit the ONE Musicfest stage; Bey’s retiring after this so don’t miss it.
Saturday
Sep 9
Get lit by the BeltLine
Get lit by the BeltLine
Eastside Trail - Atlanta BeltLine
The Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade will be very illuminating.

Mike Jordan refuses to euthanize himself trying to do everything on this list but will probably attend 89.3 percent of it because he's does this, man.

