The Best Atlanta Date Ideas for Under $20

It was a simpler time. A time in which gentlemen and ladies dressed in their finest attire and rode by horse-drawn carriage through the town, feeling a gentle breeze against their love-flushed faces. They bowed, curtseyed, and spent an impressive amount of money on such things as entertainment, dining, beverages, and flowers. Today it’s more about the person and the connection you naturally have with him or her -- that compatibility that money can’t buy and that you can’t properly measure with a dollar amount. And that’s because we’re all broke. But don’t feel bad that you can’t ball like a baby boomer; take that special someone out on a less-expensive date and show off your true appeal with these cheap ATL date night ideas.
1. Bond by throwing axes
Newly opened Bad Axe Throwing may not be in the most romantic section of the Westside, but you just might get chopped down (in the good way) after you and your date take turns flinging forearm-length tools at a bullseye-painted wooden boards. Walk-ins are allowed at $20 a person, per hour, and you can bring in your own food and drink. The only hard-and-fast rule is you can't wear open-toed shoes, and you can probably guess why. Besides, what good is that hot nail polish going to do if it's detached from your/her/his foot?
2. Get a two-for-one price for live comedy
Argosy’s little analog game hall in the back hosts a monthly laugh-in called Date Night: A Sensory Experience, in which admission is $5 per person, unless you’re lovers, in which case you pay the single price and both get in. It starts at 8pm and is specifically “for those who are in-love, looking-for-love, and wanting-to-be-made-love-to-by-hilarious-comedy.”
3. Find out how flexible you can be with each other
While not as exciting as ax-throwing, yoga definitely brings about good vibes and shows that you're at least figuratively interested in health, and might even be trying to better yourself outside the demands of capitalism -- while you figure out your money situation. Take your date to do some free yoga with you, the King of Pops crew (who also give out free popsicles at the end) and a crowd of other Atlantans every Sunday at 7pm.
4. Ride the MARTA and see the city from a whole new perspective
This won't be anywhere near as sexy on a weekday, but believe it or not, MARTA is very pleasant on weekends, and it's either cleaner or seems that way without the crowd. You can get a whole day for $9 per person, and of course there are great walkable areas with inexpensive dining options at stops like Decatur (Raging Burrito), Dunwoody (Perimeter Mall food court), and even Five Points (totally random fast food joints). The best strategy is to start from College Park or East Point (both have free parking), and there are enough reasonably priced restaurants in the area that you can both fill up on the cheap if you have a few bucks left over ($1 biscuits at The Corner Grille).
5. Hit Marcel late-night for cheap and delicious deals
Ford Fry's majestic steak-lovers' banquet hall isn't known for being affordable, but if you can hold off until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, they drop the price down dramatically with $10 duck fries in chicken gravy or fried bologna-and-cheese sandwiches, $7 hot fudge sundaes, and $3 oysters. You can even make reservations now to ensure your seats. The atmosphere is also a little lighter and livelier, so you don't feel like the person who brought a date to eat a bologna sandwich at the steak restaurant. But even if you do, so what -- everybody's doing it! You can't buy love with premium steaks anyway.
6. Eat plates of natural aphrodisiacs
Kimball House set the current standard for fresh, delicious bivalves from an array of places with reputations for great oysters, so it's a double-win if you can make it to the bar area between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays when their raw bar happy hour commences. They always have a featured daily selection at half-price, so depending on which ones you get you can split a half-dozen and still have enough left to leave a respectable tip (which you should, to make sure your bartender can keep your frugality a secret).
7. Keep it classy with classic cocktails
On Merc Mondays you can drink cocktail staples in mid-century luxury from The Mercury's Classics menu. Thanks to our fair state's liquor laws they have to offer the deals, which range from $5-$7, from 11am to 11pm. You can also take your French 75, Aviation, Vieux Carré, or Moscow Mule -- oh, and your date -- for a walk around Ponce City Market if you ask for carry-out cups.
8. Learn a new skill: gardening
There are always free classes going on at Pike Nursery locations around the city. Beginners can watch and learn basic gardening techniques, including how and where to plan the types of flowers that make sense for the season, and tips on keeping them alive and thriving.
9. Go wine-tasting at Sharp Mountain Vineyards
Just 45 minutes away in the beautiful (and romantic) North Georgia mountains, Sharp Mountain Vineyards produces some of the region’s finest, most award-winning wines -- and it's the only Georgia winery to create three varieties! Five bucks a person gets you a generous choice of four wines, so pack some picnic-style eats, tour its gorgeous pavilion, and get a little soused in a decidedly sophisticated way.
10. Wander around Oakland Cemetery
An enormous historical relic, Oakland Cemetery is the final resting place of some of Atlanta’s most famous figures. It’s also one of the city’s most valued green spaces, full of beautiful trees and foliage as well as stunning architecture. It regularly has a variety of cool tours and events, but simple admission is free! Pack a picnic and explore the grounds -- if you get hungry, you can also stop in at Six Feet Under across the street for some delicious, wallet-friendly fried seafood.
11. Nerd out at Fernbank Science Center and Planetarium
On Thursday and Friday nights, Fernbank Science Center offers free admission for everyone wanting to geek out over its telescope. Pair this with the Planetarium, where the round, heavenly theater is truly beautiful. Admission tickets are just $7, which is a meager price to pay for reenacting your own version of Ross and Rachel’s infamous date.
12. See a free movie in the park
Throughout the summer, Atlanta has several movie in the park options and most of them are free. You’ve still got a few weeks to catch flicks like Star Wars: The Force Awakens at Candler Park, Rogue One at Duluth Town Green, and The Jungle Book at Lithonia Park.
13. Drink beers at Monday Night Brewing
No longer restricted to putting you through paying for tours to get tasting tickets and pint glasses. You’ll be able to buy beers there (and at all other craft breweries in Georgia, actually), starting at the beginning of September. Prices for 8-ounce core and small batch beers are $3 and under, and less than $6 for 16-ounce pours of the same, and you can get flights of four 4-ounce beers for $10.
14. Broaden your horizons at the Castleberry Hill Art Stroll
Atlanta is known for its killer art scene, and what makes it even better is that you can take it in for free. Case in point: the Castleberry Hill Art Stroll, which takes place the second Friday of every month and showcases cool, diverse art galleries in one of the city’s most up-and-coming neighborhoods. No wonder it’s been called the best art stroll in Atlanta.
15. Catch a flick at the Starlight Drive-In Theatre
Just $9 per adult gets you access to two movies on the same screen at what is arguably the city’s oldest, most beloved movie theater. Stretch out and relax in the privacy of your car underneath a blanket of stars. It has its own concession stand, but to keep costs down, go ahead and bring along your own food and drink.
16. Hit the Grant Park Farmers Market
Are you and your special friend morning people? Then head over to the Grant Park Farmers Market on Sunday morning for all sorts of delicious local treats, from Revolution Doughnuts to Doggy Dogg hot dogs. Pick up any number of tasty things and stroll the grounds of Atlanta’s oldest -- and some would say most beautiful -- park. Packing a blanket, lying down, and whispering sweet nothings isn’t a bad idea, either.
17. Take the Atlanta Streetcar somewhere
Atlanta’s new streetcar is impressively sleek and fun to ride. Hop on it, knock your date a kiss, and take it any number of places, like historic Centennial Olympic Park or the diverse, delicious Sweet Auburn Curb Market, where you can get authentic, otherworldly arepas at Arepa Mia for under $10!
18. Chow down on $2 burgers at Hand in Hand
A British-style pub in the heart of Virginia Highlands, Hand in Hand is a good deal any day of the week, but Tuesday absolutely can’t be missed. That’s when it offers hearty, mega-meaty burgers for just $2. If the weather cooperates, definitely enjoy it on its spacious, beautiful patio.
19. Grab a sandwich at Victory Sandwich Bar
On its own, Victory Sandwich Bar’s industrial, yet warm environment and solid menu make it a great date spot. Even better, it has inventive sandwiches for just $4 and $5. After you eat, walk around the corner to Decatur Square, where you can spit game under the stars.
