Every Single Person You'll See at a Falcons Tailgate

The Competitive Drinker

He lives for the weekend. At UGA, he was no scholar, but he was a legend. He’ll beat you in beer pong, flip cup, a horse race... you name it, he’ll play it. If you could somehow fill the Georgia Dome with nondescript light beer and connect a straw, he could drink the whole thing and still somehow make it into work Monday morning at 8. He’s broken unofficial records around the parking lot. He might be you. Cheers to your liver.

The Saints Fan

Though you might have to walk around to find her, it’s not like she’d try to hide if you told her Falcons fans had blood in their eyes (she would probably level a sick burn about why Falcons have trouble throwing and catching footballs). The Saints fan is the ultimate Falcons hater, and we hate this person too, but we also love her because she’s only doing what we’d do if we were Saints fans. We’d wanna retain our only reason to be at an NFL game in the first place, because it’s certainly not to cheer on the Saints (LOLOL). You do have to commend her for bravery behind enemy lines. She celebrates all of our failures and mocks each and every victory, but she always has a Crock-Pot full of the best gumbo you’ve ever had. Plus she lives here in Atlanta, so even when they laugh at us for losing, we get the last laugh because ATL beats New Orleans in real life. Well, OK, maybe not always. But still -- screw the Saints.