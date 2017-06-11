Infamous comedy franchise The Improv, a laugh-ridden breeding ground for nearly every legendary funnyman since 1963 (Pryor, Kaufman, Rock, that Paul Reiser guy who got mad Teen Choice awards for One Night at McCool’s or something) finally made it to ATL with seating for 300, its trademark brick-walled stage, and framed photos of Louis CK, Chappelle, Tenacious D, and Dana Carvey
Comics're booked out of LA, which means nightly top-flight talent kicking off with that big, lovable Ray Combs-replacer Louie Anderson, Leno correspondent Owen Benjamin, and John Henton, who you'll remember as Overton from Living Single and Milsap from The Hughleys, although recently he's been totally DL. Food for you to choke on while laughing hysterically at Louie Anderson... 's jokes includes Coca-Cola teriyaki wings, plus eats sourced from the other members of the East Andrews fam, like Cellar 56's BBQ pork egg rolls, sushi from Czar, and Stout's Guinness-braised short ribs
Four of out five doctors agree it's impossible to laugh without liquor, and the fifth is a dentist who does lots of nitrous, so sip cocktails like the citrus vodka, rum & SoCo Pain Killer, or premium booze raided from Prohibition's bar like Don Julio 1942, Dalwhinnie Scotch, and premium rum Ron Zacapa XO, "extra old", also how Dana Carvey feels now that his impersonations no longer get him any Bush.
ATL's own outpost of the famed funnyclub
