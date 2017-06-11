Lifestyle

ATL's own outpost of the famed funnyclub

By Published On 10/03/2012 By Published On 10/03/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Infamous comedy franchise The Improv, a laugh-ridden breeding ground for nearly every legendary funnyman since 1963 (Pryor, Kaufman, Rock, that Paul Reiser guy who got mad Teen Choice awards for One Night at McCool’s or something) finally made it to ATL with seating for 300, its trademark brick-walled stage, and framed photos of Louis CK, Chappelle, Tenacious D, and Dana Carvey

Comics're booked out of LA, which means nightly top-flight talent kicking off with that big, lovable Ray Combs-replacer Louie Anderson, Leno correspondent Owen Benjamin, and John Henton, who you'll remember as Overton from Living Single and Milsap from The Hughleys, although recently he's been totally DL. Food for you to choke on while laughing hysterically at Louie Anderson... 's jokes includes Coca-Cola teriyaki wings, plus eats sourced from the other members of the East Andrews fam, like Cellar 56's BBQ pork egg rolls, sushi from Czar, and Stout's Guinness-braised short ribs

Four of out five doctors agree it's impossible to laugh without liquor, and the fifth is a dentist who does lots of nitrous, so sip cocktails like the citrus vodka, rum & SoCo Pain Killer, or premium booze raided from Prohibition's bar like Don Julio 1942, Dalwhinnie Scotch, and premium rum Ron Zacapa XO, "extra old", also how Dana Carvey feels now that his impersonations no longer get him any Bush.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More