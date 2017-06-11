Buckhead Chili Pepper Fest

Miami Circle's back en fuego after two years of relative mildness, now that the BCPF's returned with literal hot spots providing spicy eats like D.B.A.'s kicked-up BBQ, and cayenne/ chipotle paella from the Lunas twins: Eclipse di & Loca. You'll also drink everything from jalapeño-mixed 'ritas to tequila shots infused w/ habanero and serrano, while hearing live tribute bands including Chili Peppers-lovers Behind The Sun, which Jin likely was at some point, 'cause she got pregnant and stuff.
