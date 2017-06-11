Lifestyle

Living Walls

By Published On 08/15/2012 By Published On 08/15/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Making this year's conference an all-female street artist affair (Street art chicks are hot! And artistic!), the five-day LW event starts today with a graffiti-movie night at The Wren's Nest. After that there's a bike tour of all the walls that've been prettied-up for the occasion, an Edgewood/Boulevard block party with bands and outdoor flicks, and an official opening throwdown at the W Midtown with a gloATL installation and interactive projections, though hopefully not Will.i.am breakdancing to Wolf Blitzer's questions.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More