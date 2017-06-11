Living Walls

Making this year's conference an all-female street artist affair (Street art chicks are hot! And artistic!), the five-day LW event starts today with a graffiti-movie night at The Wren's Nest. After that there's a bike tour of all the walls that've been prettied-up for the occasion, an Edgewood/Boulevard block party with bands and outdoor flicks, and an official opening throwdown at the W Midtown with a gloATL installation and interactive projections, though hopefully not Will.i.am breakdancing to Wolf Blitzer's questions.
