The Most Famous Film & TV Landmarks in Georgia

Family Feud Set

From: A live taping!

Address: Atlanta Civic Center, 395 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Taping is currently on hiatus, but will be returning this summer. And if/when you attend a taping, you're invited to stay for two episodes which are about an hour a piece. Tickets are free and can be obtained here. Try to get tickets for shows that have priority available because you will have guaranteed admission. General admission tickets are given on a first-come, first-served basis, so you would need to arrive early if you want to get even a glimpse of Steve's amazing mustache.



Bellwood Quarry

From: National Lampoon's Vacation, The Walking Dead

Address: Westside Reservoir Park, Lois Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

A mile from Midtown, this astonishing 400ft quarry was mined for its granite that was used in buildings and roads. It was also where they filmed the whitewater rafting scene in Vacation and numerous scenes in The Walking Dead. The quarry was bought by the city 10 years ago, and by 2018, it will be the biggest park in ATL (we’re talking 300 acres). You can catch a view of the quarry from behind a fence, but in order to get to the bottom you’d have to take the Atlanta BeltLine Tour, which is currently not stopping there due to the city working to convert it into the reservoir.