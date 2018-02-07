must-dos
Everything You Need to Do in Atlanta This Winter

By Updated On 02/05/2018 at 05:11PM EST By Updated On 02/05/2018 at 05:11PM EST
atlanta things to do
Eventide Brewing | Eventide Brewing

Winter is cold, but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be cool, man. The weather's been moderate for the most part, but now we're getting into February, and all bets are off. That said, don't assume you'll be confined to your home until March. We've got an action-packed season with less snow, more go, and plenty of fun things to do. Here are the best events happening in Atlanta this winter.

February
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Thomas Cizauskas | Flickr/Thomas Cizauskas

February

Friday
Feb 2
Workout with a 'cult' for free
Workout with a 'cult' for free
Various locations
Look, you’re a sexy thang, but you still need to exercise. So join the recently launched November Project, a worldwide fitness movement with “tribes” in 45 global cities, on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 6:27am for workouts that have bouncy, curse-laden chants, and interactive circuit training, hill running, and more.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Feb 4
Hit an all-you-can-eat Philly Super Bowl party
Hit an all-you-can-eat Philly Super Bowl party
Leon's Full Service
It's not like our city has any love for the Patriots, so hit Leon's (whose owner is from Philly) for a game day viewing party usually reserved for staff until this year. They're keeping it industry discount-style on price, so $40 gets you unlimited food and drink, including gourmet cheesesteaks, wings, hot pretzels, beer, wine, and a special punch made with apple brandy, bourbon, dark rum, sherry, and citrus juices.
Cost: $40
Friday
Feb 10
Do Mardi Gras on the Atlanta StreetCar (seriously)
Do Mardi Gras on the Atlanta StreetCar (seriously)
Alpharetta
You probably don’t ride the Atlanta Streetcar very often, but this Mardi Gras-themed bar crawl will make you give it a shot since they employed 11 bars to give shots to you. Those drinkeries include STATS, Corner Tavern, Noni’s, Edgewood Speakeasy, and others. And you’ll get an all-day Streetcar ride pass, access to live New Orleans brass band music, and entirely too many beads.
Cost: $15 before January 6; $25 for day-of
Sunday
Feb 11
Have a Galentine's Day brunch (no men allowed!)
Have a Galentine's Day brunch (no men allowed!)
Hampton + Hudson
Galentine’s Day brunch is all about showing your girls some love with family-style waffle boards where you can pick your own toppings (the first 40 ladies to order a board get a gift), Bellini, and chocolate pairing specials, and a photo booth to prove that men shall not be missed when y’all finally kill all of us.
Cost: However much you order
Tuesday
Feb 13
Pretend you're in Brazil for the greatest party ever
Pretend you're in Brazil for the greatest party ever
{three} sheets
Buy a $10 ticket now and you’ll get a free caipirinha and entry to Carnaval, a blowout Brasilian dance party where there’ll be a live Brasilian band and samba shows, plus mojito specials all night.
Cost: $10
Friday
Feb 16
Get a chance to redo your failed prom
Get a chance to redo your failed prom
Monday Night Garage
Monday Night Prom is actually on a Friday, but it wouldn’t matter anyway because now you’re grown and can drink all the beer you want, legally. They’re serious about you wearing a prom outfit, and they’ll also have a special prom beer glass, food, and casino games for some reason.
Cost: $36.69
Saturday
Feb 17
Celebrate 'Black Panther' in the real Wakanda (ATL)
Celebrate 'Black Panther' in the real Wakanda (ATL)
Studio No. 7
First, go see the movie, then immediately change into your afro-futuristic best for the black carpet event, then go inside the club as DJ Kemit and three other amazing DJs match your energy with music.
Cost: $20
Tuesday
Feb 20
Eat food from soon-to-be famous chefs
Eat food from soon-to-be famous chefs
SunTrust Park
StarChefs 2018 Rising Stars will host their awards ceremony at 6:30pm, then there’ll be a tasting gala in which you’ll walk around just eating and eating and eating delicious food (which’ll include caviar and Champagne if you upgrade to $125 VIP tix from $85 gen admission) from local restaurants like Kimball House, Staplehouse... pretty much every house except your own.
Cost: $85-$125
Tuesday
Feb 20
Celebrate Chinese New Year at a BBQ restaurant
Celebrate Chinese New Year at a BBQ restaurant
Sweet Auburn Barbecue
Normally Sweet Auburn Barbecue sells, well, its namesake. But tonight they’re having a pop-up dinner with a special menu that includes sesame pancakes, pimento cheese wontons, fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, and those famous coconut lemongrass ribs. For $45 you get all that, fortune cookies and oranges for dessert, and a traditional lion dance performance from the Chien Hong School of Kung Fu troupe.
Cost: $45
Monday
Feb 22
Experience a symphonic 'Star Wars' journey
Experience a symphonic 'Star Wars' journey
Midtown
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra knows you’re salty about not getting tickets to their Prince-themed show, so they’re giving you A New Hope. Literally. Music from the original Star Wars film will be played by our own big fancy city band. There’s a show for three straight nights, so you should get in if you buy now.
Cost: $59 on the low end
Saturday
Feb 24
Bid on dope local art
Bid on dope local art
Southern Exchange Ballrooms
It’s the 19th annual Art Papers Art Auction, where you’ll be able to possibly name a great price for more than 230 works from artists all over the world. Go VIP and you’ll get two hours of early access to bid before the crowd arrives.  
Cost: $50 for general admission; $300 for VIP
Cupid's Undie Run
Jesse Barcega
Friday
Feb 24
Run in your draws
Run in your draws
Buckhead
It’s Cupid’s Undie Run -- that wonderful event in which you show your body some love by running in the freezing cold, wearing your boxers, sarong, or whatever you cover yourself with in those parts these days. It starts at Big Sky, and proceeds will go to organizations that help fight the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis, which affects one in every 3,000 children. How many children will be affected by seeing you running in your draws as they drive by? Don’t worry about all that.
Cost: $35  
Sunday
Feb 25
Move your feet to feed the hungry
Move your feet to feed the hungry
Georgia State Stadium
Help raise money and awareness for local food insecurity (one in four Georgia kids don’t get enough to eat) by doing the Hunger Walk Run, a 5K in which you can move at your preferred pace and support charities like the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
Cost: $25 to walk; $35 to run
Monday
Feb 26
Get your cookie dipped
Get your cookie dipped
Hop City (Westside)
Owner Kraig Torres is leading a tasting of four hand-selected beers from the shop, paired with four Girl Scout cookies. It’s $20 per seat, and there’ll be a second session the next day in case you wanna go back for more Thin Mints and stouts.
Cost: $20
Monday
Feb 26
Learn from inebriated teachers
Learn from inebriated teachers
Highland Inn Ballroom & Lounge
Drunk Education, which is basically like a TED Talk (with a lot more drinking), will have brilliant Atlantans onstage, not sober, presenting slideshows on subjects they know well. This is their first show, and it’ll be on “The New South.”
Cost: $11.34 including fee
Monday
Feb 27
Celebrate SweetWater turning legal
Celebrate SweetWater turning legal
Buckhead
The first Atlanta brewery that made it big is having a 21st birthday. Expect live tunes from Dirty Heads, Twiddle, and People's Blues of Richmond, and drink their 21st Anniversary Ale and other rare pulls from their cellar. They’ll also have the draft list from their next door Woodlands sour/aging facility available.
Cost: $40

Mike Jordan is lit about Black Panther, so expect to see him at pretty much any party with a Wakanda theme this month. He’s also the real Michael B Jordan, which you can verify by following him on Twitter at @michaelbjordan.