11 Can't-Miss Events in Atlanta This March

Sure, we've already told you about the naughtiest things you can do in Atlanta (you're welcome!), but clearly we missed one 'cause it'd be especially naughty of you to ignore the fact that spring is almost here and stay home instead of hitting beer fests, a bacon fest, and everything else on our list of the ATL's can't-miss events this March...
Date
Event
Location
Mar 4 Wed
Best of Atlanta Party Everything from food trucks to actually affordable dishes from restaurants where you’d usually drop a hundie, the BofA has literally all the ATL eats you could want.
Mar 7 Sat
Atlanta Wine Party Hang with beautiful people while sipping more than 50 different wines from your unbreakable (that’s a good thing) tasting glass. The VIP option includes accompanying snacks and another 15 wines (from bottles that retail for more than $75, brah). Those people are looking more and more beautiful.
Mar 7 Sat
Cardboard*Con Join the heroic fantasy and sci-fi characters who drink in Downtown (and presumably other stuff) while covered in corrugated stuff. Creativity is key when you’re designing your cardboard Captain America, and you should get bonus points for using only wine, beer, and liquor boxes.
Downtown
Mar 9-15
Inman Park Restaurant Week The in-town neighborhood continues to attract great culinary talent, and this is your week to gorge on their favorites for not too much money. Pizza, tapas, and one of Atlanta’s best steak places give you a sweet prix fixe deal.
Inman Park
Mar 14 Sat
Lepre*Con The maniacs at A Social Mess are back with their 4,000-person throwdown at Park Tavern. Beside all the greenery of the holiday, they’re featuring a “Spring Break Stage” where you can relive memories of Daytonas past. Bring your hula hoop and green beads.
Park Tavern
Mar 14 Sat
The 134th Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade Held in a very patio drinking-friendly environment, ATL's most underrated, yet awesome parade, brings a variety of weird costumes and even animals to Midtown. It’s not every day you get to see llamas, clydesdales, and Darth Vader marching down Peachtree in green.
Midtown
Mar 14 Sat
Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest Just because you’re OTP, doesn’t mean you don’t deserve excellent craft beer options. Hopefully 250 craft beers in Downtown Suwanee are enough to quench your thirst. Of course the mandatory food trucks will be on hand to keep you full of mobile beer accompaniments.
Suwanee Town Center Park
Mar 17 Tue
Highlands Lucky Leprechaun Pub Crawl St. Paddy’s Day fun comes to the Highlands! So score tickets that include leprechaun-sized drinks (ex. green beer, green shots, etc.), St. Paddy’s beads & food and drink specials at places like Hand in Hand, Neighbor's, Dark Horse, and more.
Virginia Highlands
Mar 19 Thu
Southern Fried Burlesque Fest Your semi-naked lady fix arrives in Little Five for a whole weekend of fans, pasties, and other naughty cover-ups. Besides the titillation, you can buy supplies, and even take classes so you’ll know how to be at your tantalizingly sexiest.
Mar 28 Sat
Baconfest This year the outdoor pork festival is raising money for Dad's Garage by cooking up 2,250lbs of bacon, and pairing it with beer, local bands, and live comedy. Bottomless beer + bacon = $45.
The Masquerade Music Park
Mar 28 Sat
Roswell Beer Festival Head up 400 just a stretch for a Saturday full of craft beers, music, and eats from Roswell’s sweetest Downtown restaurants. Pro tip: a creamy bowl of shrimp and grits pairs well with an IPA, saison, or most anything else that fits in your tasting glass.
Downtown Roswell
