18 Atlanta Events You Don't Want to Miss This Spring

Sat

International Pillow Fight Day There’s no shame in your Papa Smurf pillow case today... especially if you use to attack your fellow citizens. The only actual rule is no feather-filled pillows, because they break, cause a mess, and get all up in people’s eyes. Oh, and there are kids around, so watch the cussing if you take a cheap shot in the (pillow) sack.

Grant Park

