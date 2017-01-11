18 Atlanta Events You Don't Want to Miss This Spring

One of the wost decisions you can make in Atlanta is living OTP (or dating someone OTP!), but the worst decision you can make in Atlanta this spring is missing all the beer, bacon, brunch, and busty ladies we have for you in our spring calendar...
Mar 28 Sat
Baconfest You will fill your cup with beer, bacon, or both, down it, and then fill it with more. The bonus fun comes as the Dad’s Garage comedians host a variety of carnival games, including a very naughty face-painting booth and a bacon Saint Andrew’s Cross.
The Masquerade Music Park
Mar 29 Sun
Songs for Kids Foundation Food + Music Festival Do a little good for the little ones while eating, sipping, and smooth jamming to the tunes of Yacht Rock Revue. Your great eats come from big Atlanta culinary names like Top Chef-er Ron Eyester and Chris from Twin Smokers BBQ. As you might imagine, your “donation” includes plenty of MNB beer, too.
Apr 2 Thu
Frolicon Atlanta naughtiest weekend event is the only time you’re going to get an education in whipping, balloon bondage, and plastic wrap, plus, there'll be a “most spankable ass” competition.
Hapeville
Apr 4 Sat
International Pillow Fight Day There’s no shame in your Papa Smurf pillow case today... especially if you use to attack your fellow citizens. The only actual rule is no feather-filled pillows, because they break, cause a mess, and get all up in people’s eyes. Oh, and there are kids around, so watch the cussing if you take a cheap shot in the (pillow) sack.
Grant Park
Apr 4 Sat
Color Run 5K Wear a white shirt, and then get bombarded by handfuls of colored cornstarch and glitter as you run the Color Run 5K at Atlanta Motor Speedway. For Charity.
Apr 5 Sun
Easter Brunch at Max’s Wine Dive Your options for brunching are almost endless: you can certainly go the boozy route, or you can hit this place known for its fried chicken, as well as Champagne, Bellini, and sangria specials, and a custom menu from Chef Patric.
Apr 10 Fri
Bravos Opening Day Tailgate Kick off the second-to-last season at The Ted like it deserves, with beer, wine, vodka, barbecue, and the rest of your fellow choppers, at a tailgate tbleak.
Apr 11 Sat
Hogs and Hops A ticket to Hogs and Hops includes beer, BBQ, and food samples for anyone 21+ at the Masquerade.
Masquerade Music Park
Apr 17-19
Sweetwater 420 Fest Try more than 20 styles of SweetWater beer, hear live music, browse an artists' market, see comedy, and learn from craft-beer experts at the SweetWater 420 Festival and 5K at Centennial Olympic Park. No pets.
Apr 18-26
Buckhead Restaurant Week The best restaurants in the ATL's best restaurant neighborhood are giving you a pretty decent deal on brunch, lunch, and dinner, the last of which should get you off to a good start before hitting the 'hoods also pretty solid bar scene.
Buckhead
May 3 Sun
Fiesta Atlanta Sure, almost every single bar is going to be a no-brainer on Cinco de Mayo weekend, but you can fill up a sombrero with all the authentic sopas, flautas, and margaritas you’re going to find in Centennial Park.
May 15-17
Marietta Greek Festival Get your opa on with a full day of Greek food and drink, and people in outfits doing weird synchronized dances.
Marietta
May 22-24
CounterPoint Music and Arts Festival The normal home of our steeplechase gives the horses a rest and lets tens of thousands come to eat, drink, and listen to a strangely diverse music lineup, but hey... a corn dog and a beer go just as well with The Roots as they do with Widespread Panic, or... um, Knife Party, right?
Kingston Downs
May 23 Sat
Rock on the Grass Hit East Atlanta for our city’s favorite cuisine, some sweet local musicians, field games, oh, and lots and lots of meat.
1560 Memorial Dr
May 28-31
Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Your good buddies Ford Fry, Kevin Gillespie, Asha Gomez, and Anne Quatrano are having you over for a little chef dinner with 200 other of the city’s best cooks. You’re guaranteed grits, fried chicken, burgers, and all the cocktails you’ll need to wash down that foie gras slider.
Midtown
May 30-31
Wing & Rock Festival Downtown Woodstock is plying you with all the wings and beer you could want, and giving you a chance to join in contests that will really test your mettle, all while you listen to.. um, metal.
Woodstock
Jun 6-7
Virginia-Highland Summerfest One of the city’s greatest drinking and eating destinations shuts down motor vehicle traffic so you to walk, eat, and drink through The Highlands at a leisurely pace. Oh, and if you make it through the day, there are plenty of establishments that'll let you continue your revelry into the night.
Virginia Ave between North Highland Ave & Park Dr
Jun 20 Sat
Atlanta Summer Beer Festival Technically, it’s the last day of spring, but that will be our little secret. The Masquerade’s big grassy backyard manages to fit 150 beers, two stages of live music, and about a thousand of your fellow beer connoisseurs. Pro tip: find out when “Bases Loaded” is playing, because they're Atlanta’s only all-bass Rollie Fingers tribute band.
Masquerade Music Park
